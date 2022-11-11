Firstpost Podcast| England vs Pakistan T20 world cup final: Which team has relative advantage
As the T20 world cup final is to happen between England and Pakistan, what are advantages and challenges to either of the teams and what can India learn from this semi-final fiasco? Tune in to find out
