Firstpost Pocast: Why is Bangladesh prime minister Sheik Hasina visiting India

What is the agenda in Sheikh Hasina's visit to India? Tune in to find out

FP Podcast September 08, 2022 15:39:23 IST
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina wave to the waiting media before their delegation level talks in New Delhi, Tuesday. AP

