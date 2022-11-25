FIFA World Cup 2022: Why does Cristiano Ronaldo stand sideways during the national anthem?

FIFA World Cup 2022 is an emotional one for Portugal’s star player Cristiano Ronaldo as it’s going to be his last one. Cameras captured the player crying while he sang the national anthem of his country.

Another unusual gesture that caught the attention of many spectators: he stood sideways during the national anthem as opposed to his teammates. Interestingly, Ronaldo does this for all his matches.

Yesterday, the team won the match against Ghana.

Let’s take a closer look at the reason why the Portuguese player stands sideways during the national anthem.

An act of patriotism

Yesterday’s match was significant for Cristiano Ronaldo as this will most likely be the player’s last international tournament.

The 37-year-old player made his debut in World Cup in 2006. Apart from this, his second stint at Manchester United also came to an end earlier this week.

It is not an unknown fact that before every game, players from all countries participating stand together to sing their respective national anthems.

2022 has changed Cristiano Ronaldo. At Euro 2020 he was standing sideways for the national anthem to show how much better he was than the rest of the Portugal team. Now he’s standing in line on the verge of tears. — Sam Street (@samstreetwrites) November 24, 2022

Ronaldo sure stands out during this brief but patriotic moment. Instead of facing straight-on like the rest of the players, he stands sideways at the end of the line, keeping one hand on the goalkeeper. Why? Because it’s his way of portraying his love for his country.

By doing this, Ronaldo faces the Portuguese flag placed in the stadium, as a mark of respect.

The player is known to love to represent his country on an international stage.

According to a report by Sport Bible, the other track that gets him going is the Champions League theme song.

His love for Portugal

While the national anthem gesture surely wins a lot of hearts, this is not the first time Ronaldo has devoted himself to his country.

When the entire world was reeling under the deadly coronavirus pandemic, the player went a step ahead to help in whatever way he could. And therefore, according to an article by The Sun, Ronaldo volunteered to not accept his paycheck for four months in 2021 to ease an economic burden Portugal was facing.

In addition to this, he teamed up with his agent named Jorge Mendes in 2020 to donate a lump sum amount of £1 million to hospitals to help his country fight the virus.

The president of Lisbon’s Santa Maria Hospital while expressing his gratitude said, “We were contacted by Jorge Mendes, who volunteered with Cristiano Ronaldo to finance two intensive care units for critical patients suffering from Covid-19.”

His whole-heartedness goes beyond the boundaries of Portugal.

In 2011, when he was awarded the European Golden Boot for scoring 40 goals in the semi-finals of the Champions League, Ronaldo chose to pack it up and sell it for charity.

The boot raised a whopping amount of £1.2 million, the proceeds of which went towards building schools in a war-torn Gaza.

While most players across different games tend to sport their tattoos, many might have noticed that Ronaldo has never let an ink needle touch his skin. It’s all because he regularly donates blood, a move that can’t be carried out by those who are inked.

He advocates and encourages others to donate blood like him. In 2015 he said, “We can all make a difference by donating blood. Each donation can benefit up to three people in emergency situations and for long-term medical treatments… That’s why I am enthusiastic… to the importance of blood donation and to encourage people around the world to become lifelong blood donors and help save lives.”

Other inspired players

Football players from other teams have previously taken a leaf out of Ronaldo’s book.

In 2018, Argentina’s number one player Willy Caballero also stood sideways during the country’s clash with Iceland. In what appeared to be an act of “hate” for Lionel Messi, as claimed by many fans, it was a similar act of patriotism.

Similarly, the whole of Wales team stood sideways last year to face their official flag.

