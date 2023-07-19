What is the deadly cat virus killing felines in Cyprus? Should we be worried?

We are all aware of the deadly toll of COVID-19 on humans across the globe. Now, it seems that a feline coronavirus is wreaking havoc in Cyprus and also raising fears in the United Kingdom.

Last week, Dinos Ayiomamitis, the head of the Cat Protection and Welfare Society (PAWS) Cyprus, made the dramatic assertion that around 3,00,000 cats – both domestic and stray – have died of feline infectious peritonitis (FIP), owing to the virus in Cyprus, also known as the ‘island of cats’.

His assertion has raised concerns in the UK and vets in Lebanon, Turkey and Israel, which also have large stray cat populations, have also anecdotally reported similar increases.

But what is this COVID virus that is killing the cats? Can it be transmitted to humans too? Here’s what we know?

What is the disease that is killing cats?

FIP is a disease caused by feline coronavirus (FCoV). FCoV is a common and contagious virus in cats that spreads through their faeces. Most cats don’t show symptoms of this sickness and in most cases, if they do, it is limited to diarrhoea.

However, if the virus mutates into FIP, it is almost always fatal. The symptoms of FIP include fever, abdominal swelling, weakness, and sometimes even aggressiveness in felines. An animal expert has said those felines between six months and two years old are most vulnerable to FIP.

Dr Jo Lewis, a feline veterinary surgeon, told Sky News, “Infection rates tend to be highest in cats living in close quarters and sharing toileting facilities”, like catteries and rescue centres, for example.

She added that the virus could be transmitted mechanically on grooming brushes, cat litter scoops and even on human feet and hands and that could be the reason why many domesticated cats in Cyprus have contracted the virus and died.

Roisin Bolger, veterinary research and standards lead at charity Blue Cross was also quoted as telling Channel 4 that “many other diseases show similar signs, so if you notice any of these in your cat, it is advised to see your vet”.

She added: “FIP is not easy to diagnose, your vet may need to take blood tests or perform ultrasound scans and take fluid samples from your cat.”

How bad is this outbreak?

In Cyprus, veterinarians noted that the number of FIP cases had risen from three and four PCR-confirmed cases in 2021 and 2022 to 98 cases in January.

However, Ayiomamitis argued the real number is much higher. Speaking to AFP, he was quoted as saying, “We have lost 300,000 cats since January from FIP.” He later told the Cyprus Broadcasting Corporation that the figure was a rough calculation based on an estimate of a 20-30 per cent mortality rate among the island’s approximately one million cats.

According to vets, this outbreak began in the capital city of Nicosia in January and spread throughout the whole island within three to four months.

But why Cyprus? For years and years, Cyprus has been known as the island of cats. Felines roam everywhere, with some experts saying that the island’s cat population is equal to or even exceeds the human population.

This makes the spread of the virus easier and some suspect that there also may be a mutation in the FCoV, causing the number of cases to rise exponentially.

Martha Canon, feline specialist and co-owner of Oxford Cat Clinic, told Times Radio that in Cyprus “perhaps the virus has developed a new variant which is much more transmissible and much more frequently causing this deadly condition”.

But, she clarified that there was no definite evidence on the matter.

Besides Cyprus, the outbreak has also raised concern in the UK, with animal experts ringing the alarm on the matter. This is because several Britons travel to Cyprus each year and also there’s a large number of expats who travel back and forth between the two areas.

Dr Jo Lewis added that the UK needed to screen cats leaving Cyprus and nearby affected countries. She added that cats leaving the island should be examined and blood tested for FCoV antibody levels, and any cat with symptoms shouldn’t travel.

Can humans contract it?

The short answer to this is no. Feline Coronavirus only infects animals and not humans. According to Cornell’s Feline Health Centre, “To our knowledge, coronaviruses cannot be passed from infected cats to humans.”

AFP too reported that the virus is not transmissible to humans.

However, while the COVID-19 pandemic was on, there were cases of some cats contracting the COVID-19 virus. A study at the time had also revealed that cats were more prone to contracting the virus than their canine counterparts. The research had also revealed that the more time cats spent with their human companion, the more likely they were to be infected. In particular, cats who slept on their owner’s bed had a higher risk of infection. However, this was not the same for dogs.

Is there a cure for FIP?

Presently, there is no vaccine for it and there are only two treatment options being considered – A drug called remdesivir, used for COVID-19, and molnupiravir, a antiviral drug used to treat the illness in humans.

Remdesivir is approved for use in animals in the UK, but sending it to Cyprus would be an expensive affair – costing £2,500-£6,000 (Rs 2.65 lakh-6.37 lakh) per cat.

On the other hand, molnupiravir has not been licensed for feline use in Cyprus.

With inputs from agencies