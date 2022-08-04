Explained: Why the Centre is planning to ban some Codeine-based syrups

Codeine is an opioid medication that doctors may use to treat pain. It is used in cough syrups and has mild pain-relieving properties, but it is a powerful drug that one can get addicted to

The Centre is planning to ban select preparations to prevent misuse of Codeine-based medicine in India, as per News18.

Let’s take a closer look at what Codeine is, which preparations will be banned, why the government is making this move, and which syrups will be affected:

What is Codeine?

Codeine is an opioid medication that doctors may use to treat pain.

It is used in cough syrups and has mild pain-relieving properties. However, it is a powerful drug, and one can get addicted to it.

As per Indian Express, Codeine can be ingested by smoking, drinking, or even eating in pill form.

Which preparations will be banned?

As per News18, the Centre has decided to bar three different preparations Codeine – Codeine with chlorpheniramine, Codeine with chlorpheniramine along with menthol, and pholcodine along with promethazine.

News18 reported on 20 July that the government is reviewing the policy to ban the manufacturing and sale of Codeine-based cough syrups after several parliamentarians raised concerns that they are being used as narcotic drugs than as a medicine.

Which brands will be affected?

The Codeine with triprolidine preparation is used to manufacture popular cough syrup brands such as Abbott’s Phensydyl and Pfizer’s Corex T which are abused and used for recreational purposes, as per News18.

A variety of syrups including Tossex, Ascoril C, Codistar, Planokuf, and Tedykoff will also be impacted, as per the report.

Why is the government making this move?

This move comes after several politicians requested health minister Mansukh Mandaviya to ban cough syrups, as per News9.

The health ministry in March asked the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to “conduct a review and submit a recommendation”.

The government’s internal findings suggest that the states where the consumption of these preparations is high include Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, and Karnataka, as per News9.

“The ministry is now debating on how to phase out other preparations made from Codeine. For instance: the combination of Codeine with triprolidine is also beneficial for TB and cancer patients,” an official told News18.

“The government may decide to phase out other combinations slowly, but steadily. We are considering the option of reducing the quota of supply of Codeine to the pharma company by 20 per cent every year,” the official stated, adding that the discussions are still at a “nascent stage.”

The move comes weeks after India finally opened up its opium processing market, always known for its stringent regulations, to private players with Bajaj Healthcare being the first on board.

Bajaj Healthcare will now supply opium-derived alkaloids and active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) to the government of India. The government, in turn, will provide the alkaloids, such as morphine and Codeine, to the pharmaceutical industry.

The pharma companies will use the opium derivatives to manufacture pain relievers, particularly those used in the treatment of terminal cancer, accident-related trauma and chronic pain.

With inputs from agencies

