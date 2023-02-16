Explained: Why South Korea's Seoul is removing women-only parking spaces

In the past 14 years, parking spaces in Seoul, the capital of South Korea, have become somewhat famous for their pink borders with painted figures wearing miniskirts and overhead banners that read “Female Parking First” in both Korean and English.

But, now Seoul is removing those women-only parking spaces because they are “not necessary anymore.”

This development comes 14 years after they were introduced as a protection for women.

As per the city officials, the spots will be now converted to family parking spaces, as per Korea Times.

The work to implement the changes will begin next month.

But why is happening? Let’s take a closer look.

Also read: South Korean companies on high alert for leaks amid mounting sanctions on China

Female-friendly parking spaces to disappear

Beginning this year, parking spaces designated for women will no longer be available at department stores and other large-scale facilities in Seoul.

Korea Times cited the Seoul Metropolitan Government as saying on Wednesday that such parking spaces will be converted to family parking spaces.

This comes in order to let a more diverse group of people enjoy the benefits regardless of their gender.

Family parking spaces to be given priority

According to the report, family parking spots will give priority to “pregnant women or those who accompany them; those who accompany infants and toddlers and those who have mobility challenges or those accompanying them, regardless of the gender of the driver.”

A bill to revise a relevant ordinance has already been submitted to the Seoul Metropolitan Council, as per the Seoul Metropolitan Government.

Beginning with public parking spots, work will begin next month to convert women’s parking spots to family parking spaces.

“The plan is aimed at giving benefit to a more diverse population,” Korea Times quoted a city government official as saying.

Also read: NATO chief Stoltenberg visits South Korea to deepen ties in Asia amid growing Chinese aggression

Seoul’s pink parking spaces

According to Dailymail, women’s special parking spots featuring pink outlines with figures wearing skirts were implemented in Seoul in 2009 in order to safeguard women from a wave of violent crime against them, especially in basement parking spaces.

In parking lots that can accommodate more than 30 cars, the policy called for a move to assign more than ten per cent as women-friendly parking spaces, as per Korea Times.

To promote women’s safety, these pink parking spaces were often situated next to disability spaces, and generally closer to building entrances. Several of them were even bigger and longer than others.

However, the move initially ignited debate regarding female privilege and the effectiveness of the policy.

According to critics, these settings have a history of discriminating against men and feeding the myth that women are lousy drivers, which exacerbates the gender gap.

They added that female-centric parking infrastructure did not adequately safeguard those who genuinely needed the spaces, as per Korea Times.

Also read: AI in Warfare: Netherlands, South Korea co-host first summit calling for ‘responsible’ use of AI in military

‘An example of anti-feminist policies’

According to BBC, critics have called the removal simply the latest example of anti-feminist policies in the country.

The British outlet quoted 55-year-old Chung Eun-jung’s daughter as saying that she was upset because her mother would feel less secure.

While 27-year-old Park Young-seo said, “It seems strange that they would actively get rid of something that makes women feel safe. They’re not that big of a deal. It is not like half the car park is dedicated to women; it is only a few spots.”

Parking lots in Seoul

According to BBC, only 2,000 of the 16,640 public parking lots in Seoul, the largest South Korean city, were set aside for women. The policy had called for a move to allocate more than ten per cent of its parking spaces for women.

The female-friendly parking spaces were usually close to building entrances so that women wouldn’t have to enter dark basements.

As per the government statistics from 2021, rape, sexual assault, and harassment accounted for more over two-thirds of violent crimes perpetrated in the city’s parking lots.

Women’s parking spaces in other countries

Since parking lots were frequently dark and deserted, women’s parking spaces have been observed all over the world, notably in Germany, China, Australia, and Indonesia, according to South China Morning Post.

This was done primarily to reduce the risk of sexual assault.

Notably, there have been similar debates over providing one gender with a clear advantage and discriminating against one gender.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.