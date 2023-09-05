Explained: Why Lalit Modi, Moin Qureshi’s presence at Harish Salve's wedding caused stir

On Sunday, Harish Salve got married for the third time.

But now a row has erupted surrounding the nuptials of the eminent lawyer to his British partner Trina – the presence of Lalit Modi and Moin Qureshi at the private affair.

But why is their presence at Salve’s wedding causing controversy?

Let’s take a closer look:

Lalit, one might recall, is the former boss of the Indian Premier League.

Once at the top of the world, Lalit has been involved in a slew of controversies and has since fallen from grace.

Lalot, credited for creating the cash-rich and glitzy Indian Premier League in 2008, was expelled from the BCCI in 2010, which accused him of rigging bids and money laundering among other charges.

He has been living in exile in London while facing an Enforcement Directorate inquiry for financial violations.

Accused of financial irregularities, Lalit shifted base outside India in 2010 while claiming he was in fear for his life.

The BCCI in 2013 had slapped Lalit with a life ban.

Qureshi, on the other hand, is a controversial meat exporter from Kanpur.

As per India Today, Qureshi was said to have friends in high places during the UPA regime.

Qureshi entered the meat business with a small slaughterhouse in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur.

He would become one of India’s biggest meat exporters.

Qureshi is said to have come to the attention of the authorities in 2011 – after famed singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan performed at his daughter’s wedding.

Khan on the way back to Pakistan was apprehended by authorities with Rs 56 lakh in cash – which he claimed was his fee for performing at the wedding.

Qureshi is said to have been close with multiple CBI directors and led to their downfall.

As per Indian Express, he swapped messages with AP Singh – which came to the attention of the Income Tax and Enforcement Directorate.

As per India Today, Qureshi is thought to be one of the country’s top tax evaders.

Salve of course is an eminent jurist.

Salve, who received the Padma Bhushan in 2015, argued against the execution of Kulbhushan Jadhav before the International Court of Justice.

He had famously charged Re 1 as a nominal fee for that case.

Salve is part of an eight-member panel recently formed by the Centre to explore the feasibility of the ‘One Nation, One Election’ proposal. The aim of the panel, headed up by ex-president Ram Nath Kovind, is to explore whether it is possible to hold general and state elections simultaneously.

Opposition slams government

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi posted on X, “Not that I care about sarkari BJP lawyer marrying a third time and then very conveniently waxing eloquent on behalf of Modi government on uniform marriage laws, polygamy etc… but what should concern everyone is the presence of a fugitive who is escaping Indian law as an invitee and celebrating Modi government’s favourite lawyer’s wedding.”

“…Who’s helping whom? Who’s protecting whom is now not even a question anymore,” she added.

Sanjay Singh of Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) also wrote on X:

भारत का हज़ारों करोड़ लूटने वाले भगौड़े ललित मोदी के साथ One Nation One Election की हाई लेवल कमेटी के सदस्य हरीश साल्वे।

मोदी जी जवाब दीजिए ललित मोदी से आपका क्या रिश्ता है?

आपके ख़ास दोस्तों के साथ वो कैसे जश्न मना रहा है? pic.twitter.com/30hLuVSYG1 — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) September 4, 2023



Vijay Thottathil, member of INC Overseas, posted on X:

Modi Ji’s One Nation One Election committee member Harish Salve having gala time with two frauds, Lalit Modi & Moin Qureshi!!

Bhakths only know one fraud that is Mr George Soros☝🏼 pic.twitter.com/8o9LjftKKj — Vijay Thottathil (@vijaythottathil) September 4, 2023

Salve, responding to the row, told The Telegraph, “It’s… nonsense! Neither of them are fugitives… Such nonsense. Moin Qureshi lives in India. Lalit Modi is not a fugitive. I appear for him in the Supreme Court and I am open about my friendship with him. Qureshi lives in India and has been allowed to travel and he visits the UK frequently. This (the insinuation) is jealousy and nonsense.”

