Explained: Why Japan’s foreign minister will likely skip key G20 meet and why India is unhappy

Japan’s foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi is likely to skip the G20 meet this week in India.

The meeting of foreign ministers, which will begin in New Delhi on Wednesday, will be closely watched coming in the backdrop of the Ukraine war as well as increasing tensions between Washington and Beijing.

Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov, US secretary of state Antony Blinken, China’s Qin Gang, and British foreign minister James Cleverly are some of the big names slated to attend the meet.

The G20 summit of foreign ministers comes just days after the G20 finance ministers met in Bengaluru.

Let’s take a closer look at why Hayashi is likely to skip the G20 meet:

A Japanese official told Bloomberg the foreign minister will likely skip the meeting to ‘prioritise’ government business.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, also said it is unclear whether Hayashi will attend the summit of foreign ministers of the QUAD countries – the United States, India, Australia and Japan – slated to be held on the sidelines of the meet.

The Japanese daily The Mainichi reported that Hayashi is unlikely to attend due to a scheduling issue.

The newspaper quoted a ruling party source as saying that Hayashi is scheduled to attend a session of Japan’s Parliament.

A senior member of the Liberal Democratic Party said Hayashi must be present for a session regarding the 2023 budget – which is customary for all ministers to attend.

Also read: G20 foreign ministers’ meet: Who is coming? What’s the agenda? Why it is important?

The newspaper Nikkei reported that a deputy minister is likely to be dispatched in Hayashi’s place for the key G20 meet in India.

But Reuters quoted Hayashi as saying that Japan has not yet decided who will represent the country at the meet.

The news sparked criticism from lawmakers and members of the public on social media, who said it was a lost opportunity to show leadership as Japan prepares to host the Group of Seven summit in May in Hiroshima.

“It’s a regrettable decision that means forfeiting a chance to emphasize the importance of the rule of law to the developing countries that take part in G-20,” Goshi Hosono, a ruling Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker said on Twitter.

Hosono claimed such decisions were often made to keep the party happy, as per Bloomberg.

Hayashi had already arranged bilateral discussions with some of his counterparts on the sidelines of the meeting, Kyodo News reported.

Bolstering ties with India has been a priority for the Kishida government as it seeks partners beyond its sole treaty ally, the US, to counter security threats posed by the likes of China.

How has India reacted?

An Indian government official, speaking to The Mainichi, called Hayashi skipping the key G20 meet ‘unbelievable’.

The official said this is because New Delhi looks at coordination between G7 and G20 as essential to solve the Ukraine crisis and other issues of global concern.

Kyodo News quoted an Indian official as saying that such a move would give the erroneous indication that Tokyo sees only the G7 as important.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the foreign ministers of the member countries of G20 and he will talk about India’s growing influence globally.

Modi in September visited Japan to attend the state funeral for former Japanese prime minster Shinzo Abe and also held talks with his successor Fumio Kishida.

India assumed the Presidency of the G20 on 1 December and holds it for 2023.

The G-20 comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Britain, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the United States, and the European Union.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.