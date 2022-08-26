Why is a Chinese firm demanding Rs 443 crore from Indian Railways?

Chinese firm Research & Design Institute Group has taken the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India to the International Chamber of Commerce after its contract to install signalling and telecom systems on a 417 kilometre stretch was terminated

A Chinese firm has taken the Indian Railways to court claiming its Rs 443 crore contract was illegally terminated.

Chinese firm CRSC Research & Design Institute Group, was in June 2020 given a tender to install signalling and telecom systems on a 417 kilometre stretch between Kanpur and Deen Dayal Upadhyay junction on the upcoming Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor by the Indian Railways’ Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India (DFCCIL).

The Indian side said the contract was cancelled due to non-performance by the Chinese firm.

China has now moved the International Chamber of Commerce in Singapore.

What is China claiming?

As per Indian Express, the Chinese firm initially filed a suit for Rs 279 crore in damages and then revised it to 443 crore (including interest on various forfeited amounts, claims for various kinds of overheads and contractual deployment).

The firm is also demanding that its bank guarantee is returned.

The Chinese side claims that the termination of the contract was illegal as DFCCIL did not comply with the termination procedure,

What has Indian Railways said?

DFCCIL has responded by filing a counter-suit of Rs 234 crore (initially Rs 71 crore), as per Indian Express.

The DFCCIL has increased its claim on the basis of recovery of its mobilisation advance, retention money, and balance under the termination, apart from the regularisation of forfeiture of the bank guarantee, as per the report.

As per Business Today, the decision came a day after the Centre asked state-owned BSNL, MTNL and other private telcos to not use Chinese-made equipment in the upgradation of 4G facilities in view of security threats.

However, the Indian Railways has denied that border tensions played any role in the decision to cancel the contract.

Speaking to The Print, an official who did not wish to be named said the decision had nothing to do with the ongoing conflict at the LAC and that the railways had already decided to terminate the contract.

“It is the railways’ endeavour to depend as much on Indian talent and resources as possible going ahead,” the official explained.

The railways said that in years since the contract was awarded, only around 20 per cent of the total work was completed, despite the contract originally being planned for completion within 1,000 days of work beginning, as per Rail Journal.

Anurag Sachan, managing director of the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL), told The Print in June that the termination was ‘in the offing’ due to years of non-performance by the Chinese firm.

As per The Print, The Indian Railways listed several issues with the Chinese company in the document terminating the contract including:

Reluctance of the company to furnish technical documents, as per contract agreement, such as logic design of electronic interlocking

Non-availability of their engineers/authorised personnel at site was serious constraint

Physical work could not progress as they have no tie-up with the local agencies

Material procurement, which is an independent activity, has not been done earnestly.

“There is no improvement in progress despite repeated meetings with them at every possible level,” the document states as per The Print. “In view of poor progress, it is decided by DFCCIL to terminate this contract.”

Speaking to India Today, a senior railways ministry official said the signal and telecommunication systems are used for interlocking railway sections and that the software and security codes are the key for operating or correcting errors.

Railways officials cited its refusal to share technical details and codes as reason for its eviction.

A railways ministry official said the details, shared after a series of meetings, were “incoherent and incomplete”, as per the report.

What happens next?

As per Indian Express, a tribunal under the ICC rules has been constituted.

The two parties are now preparing to make submissions to the tribunal.

