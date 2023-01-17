Explained: Why Indian employees are set for Asia's largest pay hike in 2023

Indian employees are slated for Asia’s largest pay hike in 2023 with top talent getting as much three or four times the average, a new survey has stated.

According to Korn Ferry’s latest India Compensation Survey, Indian employees will likely receive a 9.8 per cent salary hike in 2023 – slightly higher than the 9.4 per cent pay hike they saw in 2022.

The news is even better for top talent which is likely to receive a 15 to 30 per cent pay hike, according to the survey.

Let’s take a closer look:

The Korn Ferry survey covered 818 organisations and more than 800,000 employees.

As per the survey, this comes as organisations in 2023 remain focussed on retaining critical and key talent through various talent management initiatives and formal retention and compensation plans.

The 9.8 per cent salary hike expected for Indian employees is higher than Asian counterparts such as China (5.5 per cent), Vietnam (8 per cent), Thailand (5 per cent), Singapore (4 per cent), Philippines (5.5 per cent), Indonesia (7 per cent), Malaysia (5 per cent) and South Korea (4.5 per cent).

“Although recession and economic slowdown are being discussed across the globe, there is optimism about the Indian economy with a projected GDP growth of six per cent upwards,” Navnit Singh, Chairman and Regional Managing Director, Korn Ferry said.

Singh further noted that for top talent, the salary increment can be anything as high as 15 per cent to 30 per cent.

The survey found 61 per cent of organisations providing key talent with retention payments, as per Bloomberg.

Around 60 per cent of the organisations surveyed indicated that they have adopted some kind of a hybrid model.

According to Bloomberg, high-tech sectors such as life sciences and healthcare will lead the way with a 10 per cent increase.

Salary increase projections for some of the other sectors include services (9.8 per cent), automotive (9 per cent), chemical (9.6 per cent), consumer goods (9.8 per cent) and retail (9 per cent).

Meanwhile, employees in Tier 1 cities continue to receive higher compensation in India, when compared with Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

However, with the hybrid model and remote work developing into an accepted norm “we are seeing a shift towards work becoming location agnostic, aiding Tier 2 cities such as Ahmedabad and Pune in giving competition to Tier 1 cities in Fixed Annual Cash received by employees”, it said.

While the increment was significantly down at 6.8 per cent in the pandemic-hit 2020, the current growth trend reflects the resilience and ability of leaders and employees to reimagine and rebuild for a sustainable future.

In alignment with India’s focus on accelerated digital capability building, the survey has projected substantial increments in life sciences & healthcare and high technology sectors at 10.2 per cent and 10.4 per cent, respectively.

While the macroeconomic outlook is positive, there are new and increasing pressures on businesses: changing customer preferences, digital transformation, increased collaboration, and more.

To stay ahead, most businesses will need to transform their workforce to meet these demands.

With inputs from agencies

