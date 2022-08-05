Who is 'Merchant of Death' Viktor Bout? Why would Russia trade Brittney Griner for him?

Depending on whom you ask, the 55-year-old Viktor Bout is a swashbuckling businessman unjustly imprisoned after an overly aggressive US sting operation or a peddler of weapons whose sales fuelled some of the world’s worst conflicts and earned him the ‘Merchant of Death’ moniker

Washington has proposed to Moscow a high-stakes prisoner trade – convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout for basketball star Brittney Griner and other Americans.

The 31-year-old Griner, a two-time US Olympic champion and an eight-time all-star with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, was convicted Thursday in Russia of drug possession and smuggling and was sentenced to nine years behind bars.

US secretary of State Antony Blinken had in July said the United States made a “substantial proposal” to Russia but refused to go into details.

Blinken, stating that the matter is sensitive, said he expected a telephone call “in the coming days” with Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov on the offer to free former Marine Paul Whelan as well as Griner.

The pair “have been wrongfully detained and must be allowed to come home”, Blinken told reporters.

“We put a substantial proposal on the table weeks ago to facilitate their release. Our governments have communicated repeatedly and directly on that proposal and I’ll use the conversation to follow up personally,” Blinken said.

But who is Bout, the 55-year-old man known as the ‘Merchant of Death’ for whom Russia may be willing to give up Griner and other Americans?

Let’s take a closer look:

Who is Viktor Bout?

Depending on whom you ask, the 55-year-old Viktor Bout is a swashbuckling businessman unjustly imprisoned after an overly aggressive US sting operation or a peddler of weapons whose sales fuelled some of the world’s worst conflicts leading to his ‘Merchant of Death’ moniker.

If Bout is indeed eventually freed in return for WBNA star Brittney Griner and former US Marine Paul Whelan, as some published reports suggest, it would add to the lore around a charismatic arms dealer the US has imprisoned for over a decade.

The 2005 Nicolas Cage movie, “Lord of War” was loosely based on Bout, a former Soviet air force officer who gained fame supposedly by supplying weapons for civil wars in South America, the Middle East and Africa.

His clients were said to include Liberia’s Charles Taylor, long-time Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi and both sides in Angola’s civil war.

Russian officials have long pushed for the release of Bout, who is serving a 25-year prison sentence in the US after being convicted in 2011 of a conspiracy to kill Americans, conspiracy to deliver anti-aircraft missiles, and aiding a terrorist organisation, Fox News reported.

Bout has claimed he’s a legitimate businessman.

Now held in a medium-security facility in Marion, Illinois, Bout is scheduled to be released in August 2029.

Bout was estimated to be worth about $6 billion in March 2008 when he was arrested in Bangkok, Thailand. US authorities tricked him into leaving Russia for what he thought was a meeting over a business deal to ship what prosecutors described as “a breathtaking arsenal of weapons — including hundreds of surface-to-air missiles, machine guns and sniper rifles — 10 million rounds of ammunition and five tons of plastic explosives.”

He was taken into custody at a Bangkok luxury hotel after conversations with the Drug Enforcement Administration sting operation’s informants who posed as officials of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, also known as the FARC. The group had been classified by Washington as a narco-terrorist group.

He was brought to the US in November 2010.

The “Merchant of Death” moniker was attached to Bout by a high-ranking minister of Britain’s Foreign Office. The nickname was included in the US government’s indictment of Bout.

He was convicted in 2011 on terrorism charges. Prosecutors said he was ready to sell up to $20 million in weapons, including surface-to-air missiles to shoot down US helicopters. When they made the claim at his 2012 sentencing, Bout shouted: “It’s a lie!”

Shira A Scheindlin, the former New York City federal judge who sentenced Bout before returning to private law practice, can be counted among those who would not be disappointed by Bout’s freedom in a prisoner exchange.

He’s done enough time for what he did in this case,” Scheindlin said in an interview, noting that Bout, a vegetarian and classical music fan who is said to speak six languages, has served over 11 years in US prisons.

If you asked me today: ‘Do you think 10 years would be a fair sentence,’ I would say ‘yes,’” Scheindlin said.

“He got a hard deal,” the retired judge said, noting the US sting operatives “put words in his mouth” so he’d say he was aware Americans could die from weapons he sold in order to require a terrorism enhancement that would force a long prison sentence, if not a life term.

“The idea of trading him shouldn’t be unacceptable to our government. It wouldn’t be wrong to release him,” Scheindlin said.

But some disagree. Former US Defence Intelligence Agency officer Rebekah Koffler told Fox News Bout is a “high-value asset”.

“Moscow wants him back because he possesses critical insights that he can share with the GRU, his former agency,” Koffler said. “Having been in a US prison and interrogated by US officials, he knows what our intelligence requirements are and other information that is valuable for the Russians.

“It would be a big mistake for the US to give up Viktor Bout, as much as one feels compassion for Griner and Whelan.”

Bout fits Russian narrative

Bout’s case fits well into Moscow’s narrative that Washington is lying in wait to trap and oppress innocent Russians on flimsy grounds.

A Russian parliament member testified when Bout was fighting extradition from Thailand to the US

Last year, some of his paintings were displayed in Russia’s Civic Chamber, the body that oversees draft legislation and civil rights.

“From the resonant Bout case a real ‘hunt’ by Americans for Russian citizens around the world has unfolded,” the government newspaper Rossiiskaya Gazeta wrote last year.

Increasingly, Russia has cited his case as a human rights issue. His wife and lawyer claimed his health is deteriorating in the harsh prison environment where foreigners are not always eligible for breaks that Americans might receive.

Last month, Russia’s human rights commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova said: “We very much hope that our compatriot Viktor Bout will return to his homeland.”

Moskalkova said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the General Prosecutor’s Office, and the Ministry of Justice were working to see if Bout might qualify for transfer to Russia to serve the rest of his sentence.

“We are also constantly in dialogue in order to find a compromise in resolving this issue,” she said.

The United States and Russia already engaged in one prisoner swap in the heat of the Ukrainian war. In April, Washington exchanged former US Marine Trevor Reed for convicted drug smuggler drug smuggler Konstantin Yaroshenko.

President Joe Biden has faced growing pressure to free Griner, who faces up to 10 years in prison and whose wife earlier accused the administration of doing too little to help.

Whelan, a security official at an auto parts company, was arrested in Moscow in December 2018 and in 2020 sentenced to 16 years in prison for espionage, which he denies.

Whelan’s family in a statement voiced appreciation for the Biden administration’s efforts and hoped that Russia “accepts this or some other concession” for his freedom.

The telephone conversation will be the first between Blinken and Lavrov since 15 February when the top US diplomat warned Russia against invading Ukraine.

Griner, a two-time Olympic basketball gold medallist and Women’s NBA champion who had played in Russia, was detained just days before Moscow launched its offensive.

She has pleaded guilty to drug charges over possessing vape cartridges with cannabis oil.

Speaking at her trial in Khimki, just outside Moscow, Griner said she still did not know how the cartridges ended up in her bag and had no intention to use them.

“I did not think of or plan to bring banned substances into Russia,” said Griner, wearing a Phoenix Mercury T-shirt and black basketball trousers.

“I did not intend to break Russian law,” she added, saying that she was in a rush packing and tired after a recovery from COVID.

“I wouldn’t do anything that would hurt my team.”

