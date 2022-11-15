Where’s the beef?: These frozen Japanese treats have a 30-year waitlist

If you’re in the mood for some high-quality beef croquets from Japan, you’ll find yourself in for a bit of a wait.

The wait for a box of frozen Kobe beef croquettes from Asahiya, a family-run butcher shop in Takasago City in western Japan’s Hyogo Prefecture, is a whopping 30 years.

Let’s take a closer look:

What is Kobe beef?

As per Forbes, beef with the label ‘Kobe’ comes from a few “prefectures” in and around Kobe that breed cattle famous for their amazing amount of intramuscle fat marbling.

Tajima-gyu, the only breed that can be certified “Kobe,” is a strain of The Black Kuroushi.

The beef itself is rather rare – in 2018 Japan exported only 600 pounds of it.

Many restaurants simply slap the ‘Kobe’ label on products and sell it because the public is no wiser, as per the website.

Why the long wait?

Because Asahiya only makes 200 croquettes per day.

But first a little history.

Asahiya, which founded in 1926, sold meat products from Hyogo prefecture — Kobe beef included — for decades before adding beef croquettes after World War II, as per CNN.

However, it was only in the 2000s that these croquettes gained fame through the internet.

At the time, the owner discovered people were reluctant to fork over high prices for quality beef over the internet.

So it began selling Extreme Croquettes at a loss to entice customers.

“We sold Extreme Croquettes at the price of Rs .157 per piece… The beef in them alone costs about 232 per piece,” the owner Nitta told CNN.

“We made affordable and tasty croquettes that demonstrate the concept of our shop as a strategy to have customers enjoy the croquettes and then hope that they would buy our Kobe beef after the first try.”

“We sell the beef raised by the people we know. Our shop only sells meat that was produced in Hyogo Prefecture, whether it’s Kobe beef, Kobe pork or Tajima chicken. This has been the style of the shop since before I became the owner,” Nitta added.

As per Daily Mirror, a Japanese woman earlier this year got her order of croquettes after a mere nine year wait.

She said she placed her order in September 2013. In the interim, she moved to Tokyo and got married twice.

Nitta told Daily Mirror he stopped adding to waitlist in 2016, but was forced to reopen it after massive demand.

Then, in 2017, Asahiya raised the price.

Each box of Extreme Croquettes includes five pieces and costs Rs 1570.

Those fortunate souls on the wait list receive a regular email newsletter telling them how long it’ll be before their box arrives, as per the report.

If the 30-year waitlist is a tad too long, the store also offers Premier Kobe Beef Croquettes with a more reasonable four-year waitlist, as per CNN.

