What next for Ghulam Nabi Azad? Will Congress veteran form his own party or join BJP?

For Ghulam Nabi Azad, a move to the BJP is not out of the realm of possibility given his good relationship with senior party leadership. However, he is likely to form his own party given his stature in Jammu and Kashmir and his standing within the Congress’ unit

News of Congress veteran Ghulam Nabi Azad resigning from the party in a scathing letter to Sonia Gandhi has sent a tremor through the grand old party.

Azad in his resignation letter claimed the Congress was “comprehensively destroyed” and had reached a point of no return.

This latest high-profile exit from the Congress comes after the polls for the party president were deferred.

Azad’s resignation follows a series of exits of senior leaders from the party, including Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jaiveer Shergil, Jitin Prasada, amongst others.

Which raises the question – what next for Azad?

Let’s take a closer look:

Form a new party?

That seems like the most likely option.

“I will go to Jammu and Kashmir. I will form my own party in the state, will check on the national possibility later,” Azad told India Today.

Another possible indication is that five Jammu and Kashmir leaders – Ghulam Mohammad Saroori, Haji Abdul Rashid , Mohammad Amin Bhatt, Gulzar Ahmad Wani, Chaudhary Akram Mohammad and Salman Nizami — quit in solidarity with Azad which is a testimony to his standing within the Congress’ Jammu and Kashmir unit.

Azad’s resignation letter had also hinted at such an outcome.

“Some of my other colleagues and I will now persevere to perpetuate the ideals for which we have dedicated our entire adult lives outside the fold of the Indian National Congress,” Azad wrote.

The timing also adds up, coming just weeks after he declined the post of chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Congress campaign committee.

According to sources, Azad had refused to assume the post of chairman of the campaign committee citing “health reasons” and had conveyed the same to the Congress leadership, thanking them for the responsibility.

The move from Azad came at the time after disgruntled voices within the J&K unit of the Congress rose to a crescendo after the Congress leadership rejigged the whole unit.

“In the coming weeks, most of the leaders and workers of the Jammu and Kashmir unit of Congress may join Azad if he floats his own party, which is most likely going to happen. In the next Assembly election in J&K, Azad will emerge as a key player,” a senior Congress leader, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Deccan Herald.

“Azad enjoys support of most of the leadership in J&K. Jammu region, where the Congress party’s vote bank lies, has no issues with scrapping of Article 370. (But) people in Jammu want restoration of statehood and some guarantees on jobs and land rights which is something Azad has already demanded,” the leader added.

All indications are that Ghulam Nabi Azad will form his own party in Jammu and Kashmir, where he was once chief minister.

Could Azad shift to BJP?

Azad would be a big get for the BJP given that he was the Congress’ face in Jammu and Kashmir where elections are due.

“The BJP government has achieved its aim of scrapping Article 370, and now wants democratic process to flourish in Jammu and Kashmir. There can’t be anybody better than Azad to lead the process,” political analyst and TV debater Majid Hyderi told Deccan Herald.

A move to the BJP be unlikely but it’s certainly not impossible given that he has good ties with BJP leadership – recall Azad’s 30-minute Rajya Sabha farewell speech which saw BJP stalwarts including Prime Minister Narendra Modi praising Azad and members of the Congress choosing silence.

When Azad retired from the Rajya Sabha in February last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was overcome by emotions reminiscing about his close association with the former leader of Opposition in the Upper House of Parliament.

Modi had said it would be difficult for anyone to fill the shoes of Azad as he cared not only about his political affiliation but also about the country and the House.

Azad in turn praised the prime minister during a speech in Jammu, saying he had not forgotten his humble roots.

At least one BJP leader has already spoken about the possibility.

On Friday, Kuldeep Bishnoi said that he can convince Azad to join the saffron party if it desires so.

Welcoming Azad to the party, Bishnoi said that it won’t be wrong to say that the Congress is in self-destruction and suicidal mode.

“It won’t be wrong to say that Congress is in self-destruction, suicidal mode. I suggest Rahul Gandhi sets aside his ego…. Ghulam Nabi Azad is welcome in BJP. If the party asks me, then I can persuade him to join the party,” said Bishnoi.

Meanwhile, BJP’s Jammu and Kashmir unit chief Ravinder Raina claimed on Friday that Ghulam Nabi Azad was forced to resign from the Congress as he was insulted and harassed in the party, which is a sunken ship now.

“Azad’s resignation shows there is no internal democracy in the Congress and it runs through a remote control. It also establishes the fact that the Congress only cares for one family and there is no space for other leaders,” Raina told reporters.

Stating that Azad “sweated blood” for decades while serving the Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said, “He was forced to resign as he was insulted and humiliated in the party.” He further said the Congress was already a sinking ship and with Azad’s resignation, it is a “sunken ship” now.

The Congress, for its part, certainly believes Azad joining BJP is a possibility.

A furious Jairam Ramesh on Friday tweeted that the DNA of “GNA” (Ghulam Nabi Azad) has become “Modi-fied”.

The Congress leader tweeted, “A man who was given the highest respect by the Congress leadership, has been betrayed by his vicious personal attacks, which exposes his true character.”

Ramesh further added, “The person whom the Congress leadership respected the most, the same person has shown his true character by making a personal attack on the Congress leadership. First Modi’s tears in Parliament, then Padma Vibhushan, then the extension of the house… it’s not a coincidence, it’s cooperation!”

