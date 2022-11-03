What ‘King Bibi' Netanyahu’s return in Israel means for India

King Bibi is back.

As the final votes from Israel’s election are tallied, ex-prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu looks poised on the precipice of a remarkable comeback.

Already members of Netanyahu’s expected coalition are jockeying for portfolios in what will be Israel’s most right-wing government.

Israel held its fifth election in four years on Tuesday, a protracted political crisis that saw voters divided over Netanyahu’s fitness to serve while on trial for corruption. Some 90 per cent of ballots were counted by Thursday morning and final results could come later in the day.

But what does this mean for India?

Let’s take a closer look

Netanyahu’s return, given his warm relationship with Modi, can only boost ties between the two nations.

It was when Prime Minister Narendra Modi in July 2017 made a historic trip to Israel – the first by an Indian prime minister – that the ‘chemistry’ between the two leaders began being discussed.

As per Al Jazeera, Netanyahu said, ““Aapka swagat hai mere dost [Welcome, my friend]. We love India. We admire your culture, history, democracy and commitment to progress. I am confident of the real mathematics of life, of success of our partnership for many reasons; talent of our people.”

Modi responded on Twitter, “I for I. Which means India for Israel and Israel for India.”

Recall the famous 2017 picture of Modi and Netanyahu at the beach.

Netanyahu at the conclusion of the visit even gifted Modi a picture of them strolling at the beach.

“Thank you my friend, PM Netanyahu for the signed photo, your kind words, amazing hospitality and passion towards India-Israel Friendship,” Modi tweeted.

Israeli ambassador to India Naor Gilon told ANI the picture stands as an example of “how things are done”.

This visit broke the ice between the two nations, said the Israeli Ambassador to India.

India and Israel elevated their bilateral relations to a strategic partnership during Modi’s visit.

Modi, notably, did not visit the Palestinian Authority and senior Israeli authorities had vowed that Israel would never “support Pakistan on the Kashmir issue,” as per Al Jazeera.

Netanyahu in January 2018 then reciprocated by visiting India – just the second Israeli prime minister to do so.

The then Israeli prime minister was greeted by Modi with a big show of bonhomie in New Delhi.

“Welcome to India, my friend Netanyahu! Your visit to India is historic and special. It will further cement the close friendship between our nations,” Modi tweeted.

Netanyahu called India “an important world power” and added that the visit was an opportunity to enhance cooperation with a global economic, security, technology and tourism power, as per News18.

Ambassador Gilon added, “We have to say that there were visits before that of Indian President and Israeli President, Prime Minister Ariel Sharon, but the visit of PM Modi and a few months later in 2017, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu came to India on January 18 – this was a game changer to relations between the two countries.”

Since those days, the relationship between the two countries has focused on expanding knowledge-based partnership, which includes collaboration in innovation and research, including boosting the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

India’s relations with Israel have remained steady and strong even with the incumbent leadership, showing distinct signs of further progress with I2U2 (India, Israel, the United States and the United Arab Emirates) and discussions around a Free Trade Agreement.

India and Israel now have an extensive and comprehensive economic, military, and political relationship.

India has been a major buyer of Israel’s military hardware. Israel has been supplying various weapon systems, missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles to India over the last few years, but the transactions have largely remained behind the curtains.

India procured a number of weapons and ammunition, including Spike anti-tank guided missiles, from Israel in the last couple of years.

India and Israel in June finalised a vision statement to further step up their overall defence cooperation, especially in the co-production of key military equipment and joint research and development of futuristic technologies for the armed forces.

All this is a far cry from 1992, when India first established diplomatic relations with Israel – though New Delhi officially recognised Tel Aviv in 1950.

Since that year, India-Israel bilateral trade has grown from $200 million to $7.86 billion for the 2021-2022 financial year with the balance of trade being in India’s favour, as per New Indian Express

That year, when Netanyahu was still in power, saw the then prime minister tweet on Republic Day, “To my great friend Prime Minister @NarendraModi. Congratulations to you and the people of India on your 72nd #Republic Day. Our friendship grows from year to year”.

Yariv Levin, a member of the Knesset and Netanyahu’s Likud party, added, “India’s strong commitment to the ideals of rights and values of the constitution”.

It stands to reason that India-Israel relationship will continue to flower.

Netanyahu, allies expected to secure slim majority in Knesset

Born in Tel Aviv in 1949, Netanyahu holds the record of being the longest-serving Prime Minister in the country’s history. Having served in the position earlier between 1996 and 1999, Netanyahu in 2020 surpassed the record held by one of the Jewish state’s founding leaders, David Ben-Gurion.

As it stands, Netanyahu and his ultranationalist and ultra-Orthodox allies are expected to secure 65 seats in Israel’s 120-seat parliament, or Knesset. His opponents, led by caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid, were expected to win 50 seats.

Netanyahu’s expected win and his likely comfortable majority puts an end to Israel’s political instability, for now.

But it leaves Israelis split over their leadership and over the values that define their state: Jewish or democratic.

Netanyahu’s top partner in the government is expected to be the far-right Religious Zionism party, whose main candidate, Itamar Ben-Gvir is a disciple of a racist rabbi, says he wants to end Palestinian autonomy in parts of the West Bank and until recently hung a photo in his home of Baruch Goldstein, an American-Israeli who killed 29 Palestinians in a West Bank shooting attack in 1993. Ben-Gvir, who promises to deport Arab legislators, says he wants to be named head of the ministry that is in charge of the police.

Religious Zionism has promised to enact changes to Israeli law that could make Netanyahu’s legal woes disappear and, along with other nationalist allies, they want to weaken the independence of the judiciary and concentrate more power in the hands of lawmakers.

The party’s leader, Bezalel Smotrich, a West Bank settler who has made anti-Arab remarks, has his sights set on the Defense Ministry, what would make him the overseer of the military and Israel’s West Bank military occupation.

As the votes were being counted, Israeli-Palestinian violence was flaring. One Palestinian said to be throwing a firebomb was killed by Israeli police in the occupied West Bank, while a Palestinian stabbed a police officer in Jerusalem’s Old City and was then shot by forces. His condition wasn’t immediately known.

Ben-Gvir used the incidents to promise a tougher approach to Palestinian attackers once he enters government.

“The time has come to restore security to the streets,” he tweeted. “The time has come for a terrorist who goes out to carry out an attack to be taken out!”

After the results are formally announced, Israel’s ceremonial president taps one candidate, usually from the largest party, to form a government. They then have four weeks to do so. Netanyahu is likely to wrap up talks within that time, but Religious Zionism is expected to drive a hard bargain for its support.

The polarizing Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving leader, was ousted in 2021 after 12 consecutive years in power by an ideologically-diverse coalition that included for the first time in Israel’s history a small Arab party.

The coalition collapsed in the spring over infighting.

Netanyahu is charged with fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes in a series of scandals involving wealthy associates and media moguls. He denies wrongdoing, seeing the trial as a witch hunt against him orchestrated by a hostile media and a biased judicial system.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.