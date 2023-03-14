Explained: What is the Armageddon alarm that UK will test within weeks?

Across the United Kingdom, thousands of people are set to receive a text message that their lives are in danger.

This isn’t some scam or the work of some ingenious hacker – but rather the start of trials for the ‘Armageddon alert’ system.

Let’s take a closer look:

What is it?

The message is part of the new Emergency Alerts system and based on the UK government’s National Resilience Framework which was published in December, as per MSN.

“It will allow government organisations and emergency responders to send alerts, with a distinctive message appearance and tone, to every compatible mobile device within a chosen geographical area at very short notice,” the framework stated.

According to LADbible, the framework said the system was set to be launched early in 2023 but that only local testing in Reading had been done thus far.

“These are unsettled and troubling times,” the official foreword on the report from the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Oliver Dowden reads. “We live in an increasingly volatile world, defined by geopolitical and geo-economic shifts, rapid technological change and a changing climate. We need to strengthen the underpinning systems that provide our resilience to all risks. This UK Government Resilience Framework is our plan to achieve this.”

Cabinet Office minister Kit Malthouse in August said it would “revolutionise our ability to warn and inform people who are in significant and immediate danger.”

Britain is behind the times with the US, Netherlands, Canada, South Korea, Japan and New Zealand all having national emergency systems, according to Indy100.

What will happen?

According to MSN, residents will receive a message on their phones alongside the sound of a siren. The message will provide details on the threat to life and give instructions on where to go for help.

The first round of alerts will focus on extreme weather like flooding.

The message can reach up to 85 per cent of cellphones made since 2015.

“They can be used in any life-threatening situation where the public needs to be given life-saving information,” the government added.

According to Daily Star, the system has already been trialled in a few areas with one woman saying she nearly wet herself upon hearing the alarm.

According to Euronews, in 2021 when a trial run was conducting both Android and Iphones began blaring sirens for 10 seconds.

Labour slams govt

As per LADbible, the Labour Party has been calling for the implementation of the system for over a decade.

Labour’s Shadow Paymaster General Fleur Anderson said: “While Britain faces increasing global threats, not least from Putin’s Russia, this saga has dragged on far too long and left our country lagging far behind on keeping the public safe.”

“While the Tories have been caught asleep at the wheel, Labour has a plan for a more resilient Britain to ensure government is alert to the threats our country faces.”

The outlet quoted a government spokesperson as saying: “Emergency Alerts will be a vital tool in helping us better respond to emergencies, both nationally and locally. We have worked closely with the emergency services to develop this and carried out extensive trials ahead of its national rollout. We expect to update shortly.”

