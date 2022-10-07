What is a hybrid terrorist? Does only Kashmir have them?

Authorities in Kashmir are yet again facing the challenge of hybrid terrorists.

On 6 October, security forces in a joint operation of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, 44 Rashtriya Rifles, and Central Reserved Police Force nabbed a hybrid terrorist at Heffkhuri Maldera.

One 9mm pistol, 12 rounds, and 1 magazine were recovered from the individual identified as Yawar Ahmed.

As per Republic, Ahmed is a resident of Shopian’s Heff Zainpora.

Police said Ahmed has been found to be associated with the Lashkar-e-Toiba and that a case has been registered in Police Station Zainpora and investigation is underway

But what are hybrid terrorists? Let’s take a closer look:

Who are they?

Security forces and intelligence agencies in Kashmir define hybrid terrorists as those not listed as ultras but radicalised enough to carry out a terror strike and then slip back into routine life.

Security agencies describe these terrorists as “boys next door” who are kept on standby mode by terror groups, as per News18.

Of 55 civilian assassinations over the past 20 months in Kashmir, police attribute over 70 per cent to ‘hybrid militants’, of whom one in five was a juveline, as per Article 14.

What makes them different from ‘regular’ terrorists?

That they live their normal lives in between their assignments. Security agencies find it hard to track and trace them as they live among the general populace.

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Sunday said, ” We have hybrid terrorists who hardly have any record of terror-related incidents. They become terrorists only after their first activity.”

He added that attempts are being made to misguide these people.

Who is directing them?

Officials told PTI the trend is occurring in the Valley on the directions of Pakistan and its spy agency, the ISI.

Where did the term come from?

As per News18, the term “hybrid terrorist” likely first emerged after suspected militants believed to be affiliated with The Resistance Front (TRF) killed two non-Muslim teachers at a government school in Srinagar on 7 October, 2021.

As per Article 14, the term gained widespread use after the Centre in 2022 bestowed the home minister’s medal for excellence in investigation to deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Sachit Sharma, the only officer from Jammu and Kashmir among more than 150 nationwide recognised.

Sharma solved a case in which the son of the owner of a popular eatery was shot dead by militants in Srinagar, known as the Krishna dhaba militant attack, on 17 February, 2021.

It was after this that security forces coined the term, as per the report.

What is their aim?

The officials said the aim is to spread fear and stop businesses and social activity that targets terrorists and their ecosystem.

They target and silence voices that are speaking against separatism and against the perpetrators and instigators of violence, that is the aim, the officials said.

The security agencies believe this type of targeting is not random, but properly planned.

“It is never random. It involves watching movement patterns and finding a weak part of the routine. The spotter could be an OGW or even a hybrid terrorist who is not on the police list, but has a pistol and intent to kill just like a mercenary shooter paid to kill a target,” officials said.

It is an ecosystem where only numbers matter hence the victim may have no particular Wtrait to get killed just a convenient soft target. For the killer, who it (the target) is, does not matter, they added.

However, human rights activisits have criticised the terminology, claiming it is being misused by security agencies, as per Article 14.

They argue that anyone can be branded an over ground worker or hybrid terrorists in regions where police excesses are alleged and army has special powers.

What do intel services say?

“The desperate nexus is modifying methods. Their desperation is showing. Now, it is the preference for pistol-based targeting of soft targets. Targets which are unarmed and unlikely to retaliate like businessmen [including from the minority community], activists, political leaders without protection and off-duty policemen,” sources said.

Sources told News18 jihadi groups are also not deterred by security forces eliminating these hybrid terrorists. Since it is difficult to prove the association of these hybrid terrorists with specific terror groups, eliminating them leads to more locals taking up guns, creating more bodies for terrorist ranks.

Intelligence agencies have also noticed a change in weapons being used by these terrorists.

Sources said that hybrid terrorists targeting civilians have started using sticky bombs and carrying smaller weapons.

“Instead of moving with an AK-47, they think it better to keep one small pistol in the pocket as it is easy to carry,” an intelligence source said. The quality of the pistol has also improved from Chinese fibre to a more sophisticated make.

In 2021, officials told PTI they were witnessing attacks on soft targets in the Valley, including in the Srinagar city, by pistol-wielding youth who are not listed as terrorists with the security agencies.

“Most of these killings were carried out by the ‘hybrid militants’ with pistols,” ADGP Kumar told Article 14. “These hybrid militants have been annoying us for the last one and a half years but 80 per cent of these militants are on our radar now.”

Kumar said security forces have “neutralised” 35 per cent of all hybrid militants.

“The life of a new-age militant has drastically come down in Kashmir,” Kumar said. He added that most are neutralised within three to nine months through technical surveillance, social media and human resources. “Be it hybrid or regular militant, all of them are meeting the same fate in encounters with security forces now.”

Speaking to India Today, an officer in the Jammu and Kashmir Police said Pakistan has been sending consignments of pistols every single day from across the International Border. Although several consignments have been seized, many have made it into the hands of hybrid terrorists, who are now unleashing terror, he added.

“I don’t recall this sense of uncertainty even in the 1990s,” the policeman said. “It is impossible to go out with my family now. Even though I have tried to change my routine, anyone can be a target now. I have a domestic help who is a migrant. I have told my family there are only two possible targets in the house – him [domestic help] and me, and both of us have to be extremely careful henceforth.”

Police had in the first week of September 2020 declared Srinagar city as terrorist-free. However, there have been attacks on civilians and policemen after that as well and the officials believe the attacks are the handiwork of the hybrid terrorists.

With inputs from agencies

