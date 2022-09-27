With the aim to revitalise Bihar’s local languages and indigenous culture, the Nitish Kumar government has directed the state education department to erect two new academies for the promotion of the Surjapuri and Bajjika dialects.

The Bihar education department will also set up an umbrella organisation that will keep track of the progress of all languages and dialects spoken in the state.

The additional chief secretary (ACS) of the education department Dipak Kumar Singh said that the decision to boost Bajjika and Surjapuri language and culture was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

“The chief minister has given instructions that these two academies be set up on the lines of eight already existing centres, constituted for the promotion of other dialects. He has also directed that efforts must be made to strengthen all academies and bring them under an umbrella body for their effective functioning,” the ACS told PTI.

What are Surjapuri and Bajjika dialects? Why has the Bihar government decided to foster Bajjika and Surjapuri languages now?

Let’s understand the topic in detail.

What are Surjapuri and Bajjika dialects?

Surjapuri is a mix of Hindi, Urdu and Bangla.

The language is prevalent in Kishanganj and some areas of Seemanchal in northeastern Bihar such as the districts of Katihar, Purnia and Araria, reports Indian Express.

The language is mostly spoken by Surjapuri Muslims residing in Kishanganj, the district with around 70 per cent Muslim population. However, the language has no specific connection to religion, as per Indian Express.

Many Surjapuri speakers also dwell in Nepal’s Jhapa district adjacent to the Purnia district’s Thakurganj block, reports PTI.

Prominent Muslim leaders belonging to the Surjapuri community include the sitting Congress MP from Kishanganj Dr Mohammad Jawed, late Congress MP Asrarul Haq Qasmi, the head of Bihar AIMIM Akhrarul Imam, and former Union minister Rafiq Ahmad.

Tarkishore Prasad, four-term MLA from Katihar, told PTI in June that the Surjapuri language speakers are declining with people now interacting in Bangla, Maithili or Hindi. Prasad who was the then Bihar deputy chief minister had also said he will seek ways to endorse the language.

“I will certainly look into the matter and will ask officials to explore ways for the revitalization of this language. The same language is also known by another name that is called ‘Kishanganjia’,” he stated.

AIMIM Bihar spokesperson Adil Hasan Azad, who is from Seemanchal, admitted there is a requirement for a bigger platform to revive Surjapuri.

“Surjapuri is the main dialect and even people trading in this region learn it. But there was need to give it a wider platform for greater respectability,” Azad told Indian Express.

Executive Director of the Bihar Heritage Development Society (BHDS), Bijoy Kumar Choudhary, told PTI that Surjapuri and another regional dialect Tharu — spoken in Bihar, and some regions of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand — will become extinct if they are not restored as people now prefer conversing in dominant languages like Bhojpuri, Maithili, Bangla and Hindi.

“I can certainly say that Tharu language is on the verge of extinction and Surjapuri is witnessing variations,” Choudhary added.

Bihar has a total population of 18,57,930 people who speak Surjapuri, as per the 2011 Census.

Similar to Maithili, Bajjika is mostly spoken in northwest Bihar including Muzaffarpur, Vaishali, West Champaran, Sheohar and parts of Samastipur.

Bihar’s eight language academies

The two new academies for Bajjika and Surjapuri will be set up akin to the already existing eight language centres, which include Bihar Hindi Granth Academy, Maithili Academy, Magahi Academy, Bangla Academy, Sanskrit Academy, Bhojpuri Academy, Angika Academy and South Indian languages organisation.

Why the sudden move?

The reason to introduce language academies for Bajjika and Surjapuri is to popularise their literature and to push for more research in these dialects.

As per Indian Express, the planned umbrella body for Bihar’s languages will provide a platform for intellectuals like academics, litterateurs, and others to collaborate for promoting literary work and upgrading the grammar and dictionaries of these dialects.

Moreover, the possibility of a political motive behind the decision cannot be ruled out. Nitish Kumar, who is back in the Grand Alliance after ditching the BJP, may be eyeing the votes in the Seemanchal region.

The move can be an outreach to woo the Surjapuri-speaking Muslim voters. While with the promotion of Bajjika, which is spoken majorly in parts of north Bihar, Kumar may be aiming to put a dent in the BJP bastions of Sheohar, parts of East Champaran and Vaishali, reports Indian Express.

With inputs from agencies

