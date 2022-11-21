Water Wonder: Pangeos, the proposed floating city which could become the world’s largest boat

You’ve heard of yachts and super-yatchs, but have you heard of terayachts?

That’s the latest concept from Italian design house Lazzarini, which unveiled its design for Pangeos, a floating city that could become the world’s largest boat.

Let’s take a closer look:

As per CNN, the proposed floating city, shaped like a tera-turtle, has been named after the supercontinent Pangea.

The designers say Pangeos, which will be 1,800 feet long, and 2,000 feet wide, will cost around $8 billion to construct.

The ‘floating city’ will have hotels, shopping malls, parks and even ports for smaller ships and aircraft.

The designers have proposed Saudi Arabia as the location.

As per Interesting Engineering.com, its entrance will extend into a villa and further lead to private houses, buildings, and rooftop terraces. There will even a zone made for various flying vehicles on the upper shell of the ship.

The lower area of the ship will house 30,000 cells or cluster compartments. Composed mainly of steel, it is designed to be unsinkable, as per the website.

The ship’s wings will be designed to collect energy from the sea’s waves – letting Pangeos to cruise perpetually without emitting greenhouse gasses.

The rooftop area will also be equipped with several solar panels capable of providing additional clean energy to power the terayacht.

As per Stuff.co.NZ, the city, which will have a capacity of 60,000 people, will be built after a NFT-related crowdfunding period.

A virtual property as NFT with cryptocurrency is available – this will act as a deposit for a physical property if Pangeos indeed comes to fruition.

Construction will take eight years and a colossal shipyard will need to be created specifically for the project.

Its huge hull will be composed of nine different bows and subdivided into several blocks.

It will be powered by nine high temperature superconductor engines – each of them fully electric motor capable of 16,800hp and powered by various onboard energy sources.

“Pushed from a jet drive transmission, the tera-structure will be able to cruise at a speed of five knots. While sailing, the large wings will gain energy from the breaking of the waves and Pangeos will cruise perpetually without emissions around the planet Earth seas. Further, the rooftop area is lined with solar panels, which provide part of the necessary clean energy to power the terayacht,” the designers told the website.

The Lazzarini Design Studio previously unveiled the swan-shaped megayacht and The Shape superyacht.