Explained: The ‘historic’ maritime deal between Israel and Lebanon, its significance

Israel and Lebanon have reached a historic deal that demarcates their maritime border.

The deal, which paves the way for natural gas production and reduces the risk of war between the enemy countries, comes after months of negotiations led by the United States.

The two countries, which do not have diplomatic relations, have formally been at war since Israel’s establishment in 1948.

Let’s take a closer look at the deal and its significance:

What is the issue?

It’s all about oil and gas.

As per CNN, an 860-square-kilometer area of the Mediterranean, which covers the Karish oil and gas field and a region known as the Qanaa prospect, is at the heart of the dispute between the two nations.

The issue first cropped up in 2011, after Israel and Lebanon declared overlapping boundaries in the Mediterranean Sea, as per Indian Express.

This, after Israel discovered two gas fields off its coast a decade ago, which experts had believed could help turn it into an energy exporter, as per BBC.

Under the terms of the deal, the Karish oil and gas field will be under Israeli waters and the Qanaa prospect would be divided, but its exploitation would be under Lebanon’s control.

Israeli officials involved in the negotiations said Lebanon would be allowed to produce gas from the Qanaa prospect, but pay royalties to Israel for any gas extracted from the Israeli side.

Lebanon has been working with the French energy giant Total on preparations for exploring the field, though actual production is likely years away.

What’s the significance of the deal?

Lebanon hopes gas exploration will help lift its country out of its spiralling economic crisis. Israel also hopes to exploit gas reserves while also easing tensions with its northern neighbour.

The agreement would leave in place an existing “buoy line” that serves as a de facto border between the two countries, the officials said.

As per The New York Times, the deal is also expected to avert the immediate threat of conflict between Israel and Hezbollah militants in Lebanon. There were fears that things could escalate if negotiations were not fruitful.

Israel and Hezbollah fought a month-long war in 2006, and Israel considers the heavily armed Iranian-backed group to be its most immediate military threat.

In June, London-based oil and gas exploration company Energean began development of the Karish field on Israel’s behalf, as per CNN. The issue is that their ship was in the area Lebanon had claimed.

Israel had said production would begin at Karish as soon as possible, regardless of Lebanon’s demands.

Many leading Israeli security figures, both active and retired, have hailed the deal because it could lower tensions with Lebanon’s Hezbollah militant group, which has repeatedly threatened to strike Israeli natural gas assets elsewhere in the Mediterranean.

With Lebanon now having a stake in the region’s natural gas industry, experts believe the sides will think twice before opening up another war.

“It might help create and strengthen the mutual deterrence between Israel and Hezbollah,” said Yoel Guzansky, a senior fellow at Israel’s Institute for National Security Studies. “This is a very positive thing for Israel.”

On Sunday, London-listed firm Energean began testing the pipeline linking Karish to the Israeli coast, a key step before starting production.

There will be no direct partnership in gas exploration or exploitation between the two enemy states, he said.

Hezbollah had warned Energean not to produce gas before terms were reached, as per CNN.

Hezbollah said Tuesday it would back the agreement if it is officially endorsed by the Lebanese government.

“If the president announces that Lebanon’s official position supports the agreement, then, for us… things are settled,” the group’s chief Hassan Nasrallah said in a televised speech, calling the prospect of gas riches the “only door” to prosperity for the crisis-hit country.

‘Positive for both sides’

US envoy Amos Hochstein floated a proposed final agreement earlier this month that Israel welcomed, but Lebanon sought some adjustments.

Lebanon said the proposed final text was “satisfactory”, while US president Joe Biden praised the “breakthrough” and urged all parties to stick to the deal.

Israel said last week it intended to reject Lebanon’s requested changes, even if that made a deal impossible, but negotiations continued, culminating in what both sides described as acceptable final terms.

“Israel and Lebanon have reached an historic agreement settling the maritime dispute,” said a statement from Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid’s office, adding that the deal would “strengthen Israel’s security”.

Lebanon’s presidency said the proposed final text submitted by Hochstein was “satisfactory to Lebanon” and voiced hope that “the agreement on the demarcation will be announced as soon as possible”.

Lebanese prime minister Najib Mikati, following a meeting with President Michel Aoun, said that there was “full agreement on the English draft of the agreement”.

Aoun will review the Arabic translation and is expected to make an official announcement by Wednesday, Mikati added.

Biden hailed the agreement as a “historic breakthrough”.

“The governments of Israel and Lebanon have agreed to formally end their maritime boundary dispute,” Biden said in a statement. “It is now critical that all parties uphold their commitments and work towards implementation.”

Israel’s defence minister Benny Gantz called the accord “positive for both sides” and criticised Hezbollah, which he said “attempted to destroy the process” with its threats.

Lebanon’s chief negotiator Elias Bou Saab said Lebanon will “get its full rights from the Qana field”, and Israel might receive compensation through Total.

Negotiations between the neighbouring countries suffered repeated setbacks since their launch in 2020.

The Israeli premier has said his government is committed to exporting more gas to Europe to help replace Russian deliveries hit by the war in Ukraine.

Obstacles remain

But the deal still faces some obstacles, including legal and political challenges in Israel.

The agreement will be brought before Israel’s caretaker government for approval this week ahead of the 1 November election, when the country goes to the polls for the fifth time in under four years.

The Knesset, Israel’s parliament, said in a statement that the accord would be presented to parliament on Wednesday evening.

Right-wing Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu has charged that Lapid had “capitulated” to Hezbollah by moving forward with an agreement.

“This is not a historic agreement. It’s a historic surrender,” Netanyahu said in a Facebook video.

It was not clear if Netanyahu, who remains determined to reclaim the premiership he held from 2009-2021, had seen the deal’s proposed terms.

But he has vowed that the hawkish government he hopes to form next month with his far-right and religious allies will not be bound by any agreement with Lebanon.

The Kohelet Policy Forum, an influential conservative think tank, already has filed a challenge with the Supreme Court trying to block the deal.

But Yuval Shany, an expert on international law at the Israel Democracy Institute, another prominent think tank, said it is customary, but not mandatory, to seek Knesset approval for such agreements.

“Peace agreements are usually brought to the Knesset, but this is not a peace agreement. It’s a border and limitation agreement,” he said.

With inputs from agencies

