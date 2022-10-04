Explainers

Explained: The ‘character certificate’ controversy around PM Modi’s Himachal Pradesh visit

Bilaspur authorities demanded that journalists produce ‘character certificates’ before they are issued passes, which allow them to cover Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally and meet tomorrow. The notice was withdrawn after outrage from the media and attacks from the Opposition

FP Explainers October 04, 2022 16:12:21 IST
File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. News18

A controversy has sprung up in Himachal Pradesh with authorities asking journalists wishing to cover Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to produce a ‘character certificate’.

The order has now been withdrawn after an outcry.

Modi is slated to visit Himachal Pradesh, which goes to polls next month, on Wednesday.

He will dedicate AIIMS in Bilaspur, address a public meeting as well as participate in the Kullu Dussehra celebrations.

Let’s take a look at the controversy that has sprung up ahead of his visit:

What happened?

Bilaspur authorities demanded ‘character certificates’ from digital and TV news journalists including from All India Radio and Doordarshan.

As per News18, an official notification on 29 September asked the District Public Relations Officer (DPRO) to supply a list of all press correspondents, photographers, videographers, and teams of Doordarshan and AIR along with “a certificate of their character verification”.

“The certificate of character verification may be supplied to the office of Deputy Superintendent of Police, CID, Bilaspur by October 1, 2022 positively. Their access within the rally or meeting will be decided by this office,” the notification read.

As per The Tribune, it is normal practice for police to issue passes allowing media to cover VVIP programmes on the recommendation of the DPR and DPRO.

This is for the first time that character certificates have been demanded, as per the report.

However, a defiant Bilaspur DPRO Kuldeep Guleria, speaking to India Today, refused to accept the official identity cards to issue security passes. The DPRO claimed character certificate was mandatory and even demanded an official stamp on the digital ID cards of journalists.

“This formality is mandatory to all. The SP and CID departments are asking for the certificates of character verification,” Guleria added.

However, things quickly changed after outrage from media and attacks from the Opposition.

Outrage from media, Oppn slams BJP

Journalist Mrinal Pande tweeted:

Journalist Ismat Ara chimed in:

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) national spokesperson Clyde Crasto said it was an “insult to the fraternity”.


Saral Patel, national convenor of the Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra, slammed the Centre.


AAP spokesperson Pankaj Pandit told India Today TV this is the first time in his 22-year journalism career he has heard of such a ‘bizarre demand’.

“Modi ji is not visiting the state for the first time. The demand to produce a character certificate is humiliating and an attempt to curb the media’s activities,” Pandit claimed.

“Why was the order issued in the first place? The concerned authorities and the ruling party need to answer,” Congress spokesperson Naresh Chauhan told News18.

U-turn

As per The Wire, the Bilaspur superintendent of police writing to the DPRO today claimed that the 29 29 September order was “issued inadvertently” and that it now stands withdrawn.

The deputy commissioner’s office in Kullu blamed the incident on “miscommunication”, as per News18.

Himachal director general of police Sanjay Kundu today clarified that all journalists are welcome to cover the event and that the state’s police will “facilitate their coverage.”

The prime minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 3,650 crore and will dedicate the AIIMS in Bilaspur on 5 October, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Saturday.

Thakur, speaking at a cultural event organised by the Students’ Central Association of Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College at Tanda, near Dharamsala, said this will be another proud moment for the people of the state.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: October 04, 2022 16:14:32 IST

