Explained: Japan increases military budget, but what about the shortage of recruits?

Although Japan has announced that it is increasing its military budget, it is yet to solve one big problem – shortage of recruits.

In December, Japan announced that it would be veering away from its pacifist stance as directed by its post-World War II constitution keeping in mind threats by China, which it describes as the ‘greatest threat’, Russia and North Korea.

While Tokyo declared that it will increase military spending to two per cent of GDP by 2027 and develop and acquire a host of new weapons, it continues to be plagued by a personnel shortage.

Let’s take a closer look:

Japan’s armed forces: By the numbers

Japan has a population of 127 million, but employs only a fraction of that number in its armed forces.

As per Forbes, Tokyo’s armed forces comprise around 300,000 men and women.

But Japan Times pegs that number even lower – at 230,754 personnel.

While Japan needs to recruit 14,000 people per year to maintain current levels, it has been struggling to do so since 2014.

Most afflicted is the Ground Self-Defense Force which is 11,000 personnel short of its recruitment level.

Among those personnel, the most vacancies are in the lowest ranks.

As of 2019, women comprised just six per cent of the Self Defense Forces, as per Military Times.

Tokyo in 2018 lifted maximum age for recruits to 32.

But that hasn’t seemed to have helped matters.

Why is it facing issues?

First, Japan’s low birthrate has exacerbated matters.

Just 11 million Japanese were of prime enlistment age (between 18 to 26) in 2018 – down from 17 million in 1994, as per Reuters.

Worse, that figure is set to decline further to 7.8 million in the next 30 years.

As per Nikkei.com, another reason is that more and more youths are choosing to attend college. This further reduces the numbers of high school graduates who might conceivably choose to serve.

“The majority of [young people] don’t even think about that,” a guitar store employee told Military Times.

His sales assistant, a woman, also said she would not serve in the military.

Japan also has a very low rate of unemployment. Then, there are the social and cultural issues.

A conscription system – like ones in Israel, South Korea, Taiwan and Singapore – that pull in recruits for national service forbidden under the constitution.

Nor is the military seen as a calling or a family tradition like in the United States and India.

Many remain wary of the military since Japan’s experience in World War II.

“We are so afraid of war. Anything that seems to be related to war,” the guitar store clerk in Tokyo told the website Military Times.

Akihisa Nagashima, a Japanese lawmaker and former defense official, told Reuters it could take a century for attitudes in Japan to become less pacifistic—and the military to become more attractive as a career.

“Compared to 10-20 years ago, the SDF is more firmly established in society,” Nagashima said. “But because Japan had the trauma of defeat in the war, and many were sacrificed, I think it will take 100 years (for sentiments to change).”

But attitudes have slowly changed in recent years.

The military received a boost in 2011 after its efforts in dealing with the devastating earthquake and tsunami.

However, though 90 per cent of people now have a favourable attitude towards the SDF, just 24 per cent say they would recommend it to a friend or family member.

What can Japan do to solve it?

Experts say Japan has much ground to cover.

Though the military has made an attempt to reach out to new recruits with advertisements and better living conditions, youths just aren’t attracted to the work.

“Hardly anyone joins because he or she saw a poster. They are encouraged to join by parents or relatives or teachers who were former SDF members,” Hitotsubashi University professor Fumika Sato, who researches recruitment, told Reuters.

Andrew Oros, a professor of political science and international studies at Washington College in the United States, told Japan Times that many think of the job dangerous and difficult ‘blue collar’ work.

At least one youth seemed to agree with that assessment.

“There are scenes in the media that spark interest in the Self-Defence Forces,” Kazuaki Matsumura, a young person seeking to attend university back in 2018 told Reuters. “But there are also scenes showing how tough it is and I don’t think many want to join. They want to do other things.”

Military men say the government must play a major role in bringing such a change.

Retired GSDF lieutenant general told the newspaper, “People can easily imagine the role of policemen or firefighters, but when it comes to the SDF, many still have difficulties understanding what role it plays in national defence, so we need to help change that.”

“A country cannot be defended by its military alone,” he added. “This can only be achieved as a joint effort with the rest of society, so the government should do more to help promote the SDF’s role and mission to the general population.”

Major Gen. Yoshiki Adachi told Military Times his pitch to youths would “focus on the importance of serving the country,” he said. “Our security environment right now is very severe …. maybe you could say this environment is worse than that of the Cold War era.”

“But the problem is … if I talk about these kinds of issues at a high school, most of the students would not really be interested in them,” Adachi said.

With inputs from agencies

