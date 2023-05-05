Explained: Is China trying to recruit Nepal’s famed Gorkhas into its army?

One man’s loss is another man’s gain, goes the popular adage. And it seems that China has learnt this well and is imbibing it in its policy too. Reports have emerged that Beijing is looking to recruit Nepal’s famed Gorkhas into its Peoples Liberation Army (PLA) and its long dreams of doing so may finally come true.

What are we talking about? Who are the Gorkhas? Why are they so well-respected in the Indian Army? Why is their recruitment into the Indian forces under a cloud? Here’s all you need to know on the matter.

The Gorkhas and their history

For years, China has wanted to induct Nepal’s famous warriors, the Gorkhas, into their military. This is because they have acquired the reputation of being fearless and valiant. But who are they?

These are hardy and strong soldiers who have been part of the British Army and Indian Army for years. Their motto ‘Better to die than be a coward’ reflects their bravery. These fearsome Nepali fighters became a part of the British army when the British East India Company suffering heavy losses during the invasion of Nepal signed a hasty peace deal in 1815, which also allowed it to recruit from the ranks of the former enemy.

Since their induction into the British forces, they have loyally fought and received 13 Victoria Crosses. For the unaware, the Victoria Cross is the highest and most prestigious award of the British honours system. It is awarded for valour “in the presence of the enemy” to members of the British Armed Forces.

Besides the British Army, the Nepali Gorkhas are also inducted into the Indian Army. This came about through the tripartite treaty signed between Nepal, India and Britain at time of Independence. Under this treaty, four Gurkha regiments from the Indian Army were transferred to the British, eventually becoming the Gurkha Brigade.

In 2022, it was reported that the Indian Army had seven Gorkha regiments, comprising 28,000 Nepali citizens.

Through the years, the Gorkhas in the Indian Army have served courageously and shown their mettle through the wars fought. In the 1965 war with Pakistan, the Gorkhas distinguished themselves in the assault on 10,000 feet Pir Kanthi Hill and in the epic battle of Zojila. In the Kargil War of 1999, the Gorkha battalions recaptured various posts which were captured by the Pakistani Army and the intruders.

It is said that in every war ever fought by the Indian Army post Independence, the Gorkhas have played a gallant role. So much so that they have earned several Param Vir Chakras, the highest award for gallantry.

Such is their bravery that even India’s most decorated Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw had once said that “If anyone tells you he is never afraid, he is a liar or he is a Gorkha.”

China coveting Gorkhas

It is this bravery and their sturdy nature that has China wanting to add them to their PLA numbers. In August 2020, Beijing had gone as far as commissioning a study in Nepal on why the youth from the Himalayan nation joined the Indian Army.

It was then reported that China had funded a Nepali Rs 12.7 lakh study to understand the age-old tradition of young boys joining the Indian Army. Experts state that this was first-of-its-kind study by China.

The Agnipath problem

And now it seems that China’s dream of Gorkha soldiers may become a reality after Nepal has refused to send its recruit to the Indian Army over the recently launched Agnipath scheme.

Announced on 14 June 2022, the Agnipath scheme is one in which recruits are taken into the Armed Forces for a short period of four years following which only a fourth of the troops will be absorbed into the forces while the remaining will be discharged with a package. This was done in order to reduce the burden of pensions on the defence budget as well infuse new blood into the armed forces.

However, Nepal is not in favour of this scheme, and last year had stated that they wouldn’t send troops for recruitment rallies as they felt that the Agnipath scheme needed approval from them. The government in Kathmandu believe that the scheme will short-change the 1,400 or so Gurkha recruits.

Nishchal Nath Pandey, director at the Center for South Asian Studies in Kathmandu, explained to Foreign Policy, “The concern is that these young lads will return in a few years… without the wherewithal of what to do next in their lives. They can go into alcoholism, drugs and even join some sort of insurgency as they will be trained in combat.”

There’s also the economic fallout from the Agnipath scheme. According to information, annual pensions for Nepal-domiciled Gorkhas total about Rs 4,000 crore. Serving soldiers send money home, amounting to around Rs 1,000 crore every year. However, with the Agnipath drive, this number would reduce drastically and the money that was being pumped into Nepal’s economy would reduce significantly.

There’s also the worry that some foreign countries could take advantage of the trained forces for covert activities within Nepal. This could embroil Nepal further into the geostrategic nightmare, which could spiral out of control.

And seeing that Nepal is still mulling the future of its troops in the Indian Army, Beijing has taken this opportunity to cash in. They have been establishing closer ties with the Communist government in Kathmandu and have also been investing heavily in the region.

If China is able to sway Nepal, it would be a huge setback to India-Nepal ties as well as endangering New Delhi’s national security. This is because China would entrench itself even deeper into Nepal – a neighbour of India.

