India to get first ‘Dark Sky Reserve’: Everything star gazers should know

Star gazers take note.

India will soon get its first-ever ‘Dark Sky Reserve’.

The project, expected to be set up in three months, will be located at Hanle in Ladakh as a part of Changthang Wildlife Sanctuary.

It will be one of the world’s highest-located sites for optical, infra-red, and gamma-ray telescopes.

But what is it? How will it work? Why was Hanle chosen as the location? What will be its benefits if any? Let’s take a closer look:

What is it?

As per The Hindu, a Dark Sky Reserve is a designation given to a place that has policies in place to ensure that a tract of land or region has minimal artificial light interference.

The Indian Express quoted the International Dark Sky Association (IDSA) website as saying that these reserves “consist of a core area meeting minimum criteria for sky quality and natural darkness, and a peripheral area that supports dark sky preservation in the core.”

These reserves are formed through a “partnership of multiple land managers who have recognized the value of the natural night-time environment through regulations and long-term planning”, as per the report.

The Union Territory administration, Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Leh and the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) signed a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to launch the Dark Sky Reserve in June, as per the report.

Why was Hanle chosen?

Hanle, which is around 4,500 metres above sea level, hosts telescopes and is regarded as one of the world’s most optimal sites for astronomical observations, as per The Hindu.

It has other advantages as well.

Being in Ladakh’s cold desert region, Hanle is far away and clear of any sort of human disturbance.

Its clear sky conditions and dry weather throughout the year make it a suitable location for the project.

What is its purpose? What will be the benefits?

As per Indian Express, its primary objective of the proposed Dark Sky Reserve is to promote astronomy tourism in a sustainable and environment-friendly manner.

Scientific methods will be used to preserve the night sky from ever-increasing light pollution.

As per India Today, the move comes in a bid to boost astro tourism and attract foreign researchers to work with high-altitude telescopes in the region.

Speaking to The Hindu, Dr Annapurni Subramaniam, director, Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA), said villages around Hanle will be encouraged to promote homestays equipped with telescopes that visitors can use to view the night sky.

Villagers and residents will also be trained to help visitors with astronomical observations.

As per Indian Express, the IIA has procured ten small and easy-to-handle telescopes and light-reflecting shields. IIA’s scientists and outreach experts will identify locals and train them to use these telescopes. This will include basic sky gazing, identification of constellations, and locating the pole star, among others.

“There would be some restrictions during the evening and night to vehicles and headlights. There will be delineators on roads like you do outside observatories. People can come, park, observe the sky and stay in homestays,” Subramaniam told The Hindu.

A visitor centre would also be set up to inform people not only about astronomy but also the wildlife and plant life in the adjoining Changthang Wildlife Sanctuary, she added.

Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh said the dark sky reserve site will have activities that will help boost tourism and the economy.

The minister said all the stakeholders will jointly work towards the preservation of the night sky from unwanted light pollution and illumination, which is a serious threat to scientific observations and natural sky conditions.

With inputs from agencies

