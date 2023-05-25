Explained: How a 'digital bridge' helped a paralysed man walk again

In an astonishing breakthrough, a paralysed man has regained the ability to walk again.

The reason behind the breakthrough? A ‘digital bridge’ connecting his brain and his spinal cord.

The study was published in the journal Nature on Wednesday.

Let’s take a closer look:

What happened?

In 2011, Gert-Jan Oskam broke his neck in a traffic accident in China, as per The Guardian.

Doctors told Oskam he would never walk again.

“When we met him, he was completely paralysed, unable to take a step by himself without assistance,” Grégoire Courtine, the author of the study, told NBC News.

According to The National, Oskam in 2016 then received a spinal cord implant that allowed to him to take steps with the assistance of a walker.

However, his mobility remained limited to flat surfaces. Starting and stopping also remained an issue.

“Despite using the [spinal cord implant] stimulation for three years, he hit a plateau in his recovery, and became interested in using the new brain-controlled stimulation,” Courtine, a neuroscientist at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology added.

“So, he became our first test pilot.”

Courtine said the aim was to hand over control to Oskam’s brain.

What is it?

According to Swissinfo.ch, scientists in Switzerland have created a brain-computer interface.

Scientists implanted electrodes above the part of the brain that controls leg movement and in Oskam’s spine.

As per The Guardian, the electrodes in the brain sense neural activity whenever Oskam attempts to move his legs.

The interface uses algorithms based on artificial intelligence methods to decode brain recordings in real-time, the researchers said.

These are then sent in the form of pulses to the electrodes implanted in the spine.

The pulses then trigger nerves and switch on muscles to allow the intended movement, as per The Guardian.

“What we’ve been able to do is re-establish communication between the brain and the region of the spinal cord that controls leg movement with a digital bridge,” Courtine told the newspaper.

He added that the system could “capture the thoughts of Gert-Jan and translate those thoughts into stimulation of the spinal cord to re-establish voluntary leg movements”.

Courtine told The National the digital bridge simply bypassed the injury to restore communication.

“What we observed is a digital repair of the spine, a recovery of neurological function that he has lost for many years.”

“The validation of this digital bridge was restricted to a single individual with severe but partial damage of the spinal cord, and it therefore remains unclear whether the BSI will be applicable to other injury locations and severities,” the researchers wrote, as per The Print.

‘Feel like a toddler’

Oskam can now stand, walk, and even climb stairs, according to The National.

Some days, he can even walk over 100 metres.

“The most surprising thing I think happened after two days,” Oskam told Sky News. “Within five to minutes, I could control my hips.”

“I feel like a toddler, learning to walk again,” Oskam was quoted as saying by the BBC.

“It has been a long journey, but now I can stand up and have a beer with my friend. It’s a pleasure that many people don’t realise.”

After six months of training, Gert-Jan recovered some sensory perception and motor skills that he had lost in the accident.

He was even able to walk with crutches when the “digital bridge” was turned off.

Guillaume Charvet, a researcher at France’s CEA, told AFP this suggests “that the establishment of a link between the brain and spinal cord would promote a reorganisation of the neuronal networks” at the site of the injury.

What are the implications?

Some experts say this could trigger a revolution in science.

Physiologist V Reggie Edgerton of California’s Rancho Los Amigos National Rehabilitation Centre, told Science News: “The results are consistent with what I’d hope would happen, which is encouraging.”

Edgerton likened this development when it comes to treating spinal cord paralysis to “the stage of the Wright brothers and flight”.

“There is no reason why it would not apply to the vast majority of people with spinal cord injury,” Courtine told NBC News.

But others say that’s far too optimistic an assessment.

As Megan Gill, an assistant professor of physical therapy at the Mayo Clinic, told NBC, “This isn’t taking someone completely paralysed from lying in bed and not moving to up and walking.”

“This person had some ability to stand. They had some ability to walk even before this technology was implanted.”

Charvet agreed that it would take “many more years of research” to help paralysed people all around the world walk again.

But the team are already preparing a trial to study whether this technology can restore function in arms and hands. They also hope it could apply to other problems such as paralysis caused by stroke.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.