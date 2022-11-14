Heart condition or fake news?: What really happened to Russia's Sergey Lavrov in Bali

Heart condition or fake news?

That’s what everyone is asking after reports emerged that Russia’s Sergey Lavrov was taken to the hospital following his arrival for the Group of 20 summit in Bali.

Lavrov is representing President Vladimir Putin as the head of Moscow’s delegation.

The G20, which starts Tuesday, is likely to see Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine dominate the agenda.

Putin’s attendance at the G-20 had been uncertain until last week, when officials confirmed he would not come and that Russia would be represented by Lavrov instead.

Fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is expected to be among the issues discussed at the two day G-20 meeting, which brings together officials from countries representing more than 80 per cent of the world’s economic output.

Let’s take a look at the controversy surrounding Lavrov:

What happened?

That’s a matter of whom you ask.

While Indonesian authorities have said Lavrov is in good health after two health checks at a hospital in Bali, Moscow has denied the top diplomat had been hospitalised.

Bali Gov. I Wayan Koster said Lavrov, 72, was taken to Sanglah Hospital, the island’s biggest, “for a health check-up.”

“He left the hospital after a brief checkup and his health is in good condition,” the governor said.

An Indonesian official told AFP Lavrov had been taken to hospital two days in a row after arriving on the resort island of Bali on Sunday, where he is replacing President Vladimir Putin as the head of Moscow’s delegation.

“He (Lavrov) is in good health, he came to the hospital yesterday after he arrived in Bali, only to get his health checked,” said health ministry official Sunarto, who like many Indonesians goes by one name.

“Earlier (Monday), he came again to the hospital only for another health check and thank God he is healthy,” he told AFP.

A spokesperson for Sanglah hospital in Bali’s Denpasar city said a delegation had arrived at the hospital under tight security but that they were not authorised to disclose the identity or the condition of the individual involved.

Meanwhile, four Indonesian government and medical officials told The Associated Press that Lavrov was treated at the hospital in the provincial capital, Denpasar.

Two of the people said Lavrov had sought treatment for a heart condition, with one later saying he’d returned to his hotel.

All of those officials declined to be identified as they were not authorised to discuss the matter publicly.

Indonesia’s foreign ministry referred all questions to the Russian embassy in Jakarta, which did not respond to a request for comment.

What does Russia say?

Fake news.

Russia called reports Lavrov had been hospitalised “the highest level of fake” and Moscow’s foreign ministry spokeswoman posted a video of the 72-year-old diplomat in a T-shirt and shorts.

Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova slammed speculation around the health of Moscow’s top diplomat and showed herself laughing with Lavrov in a video.

“We’re here with Sergei Viktorovich (Lavrov) in Indonesia, reading the wires and we can’t believe our eyes,” Zakharova said.

“It’s the highest level of fake.”

However, Zakharova did not address whether he had received medical treatment.

Lavrov claimed the reports were part of “some kind of game” that he blamed on Western media.

“They’ve been writing for about 10 years that our president is sick,” he said.

Putin’s health has been the matter of much speculation over the years. The Kremlin has denied the president has any health issues.

“Western journalists need to be more truthful – they need to write the truth,” Lavrov added as per CNA.

Russia’s state news agency Tass cited Lavrov as saying, “I’m in the hotel, reading materials for the summit tomorrow.”

Asked about Lavrov’s situation, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he “did not know about what happened to Minister Lavrov. I wish him the best possible recovery and hope that tomorrow it will be possible to meet.”

Who is Lavrov?

Lavrov is Russia’s longest-serving foreign minister since Soviet times, when Andrei Gromyko, nicknamed “Mr Nyet” in the West for his uncompromising approach, held the post for 28 years.

A graduate of the prestigious Moscow State Institute of International Relations, Lavrov speaks fluent English and French and also Sinhalese, having worked as a Soviet diplomat in Sri Lanka.

Before becoming foreign minister, Lavrov served as Russia’s permanent representative to the United Nations.

Sometimes nicknamed “Dr No” in the West, he is known for his acerbic remarks, especially about interlocutors whom he considers poorly prepared.

Before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Lavrov repeatedly dismissed U.S. and British assertions that Putin was preparing to order an invasion.

After the West imposed the most stringent sanctions in modern history on Russia, Lavrov said Moscow would turn away from the United States and its allies and instead expand relations with countries in Asia, Africa and Latin America.

In July, Lavrov stormed out of a foreign ministers’ meeting after the majority of those in attendance roundly condemned Russia’s assault on its neighbour.

With inputs from agencies

