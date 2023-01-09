Facebook to remove posts backing Brazil riots: Too little too late?

The attack on Brazil’s Congress by supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro has spurred outrage and condemnation from many politicians and those on social media.

Now, Meta, which took so much flack in the aftermath of the 2021 assault on the US Capitol, has announced it will begin removing and blocking content defending Sunday’s attack.

But is it too little too late?

Let’s take a closer look:

CNN reported that Meta, the parent company of Facebook, on Monday declared the unrest in Brazil a “violating event” and said would “remove content that supports or praises” protesters who breached government buildings.

This came after thousands of Bolsonaro supporters smashed presidential palace windows, flooded parts of Congress with a sprinkler system and ransacked rooms in the Supreme Court in a more than three-hour uprising.

Bolsonaro was defeated by Leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in a run-off in October, ending Brazil’s most right-wing government in decades.

Bolsonaro has since refused to concede defeat, while Lula took office on 1 January.

Meta previously designated violent events such as terrorist attacks, school shootings, and the 6 January attack on the US Capitol a “violating events” to allow the company to expedite content removal in such circumstances.

“In advance of the election, we designated Brazil as a temporary high-risk location and have been removing content calling for people to take up arms or forcibly invade Congress, the Presidential palace and other federal buildings,” Meta spokesperson Andy Stone told CNN.

“We’re also designating this as a violating event, which means we will remove content that supports or praises these actions. We’re actively monitoring the situation and will continue removing content that violates our policies,” Stone added.

This development comes as Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes ordered social media platforms to block users spreading anti-democratic propaganda.

While Telegram, TikTok, Twitter and YouTube did not immediately respond to requests for comment, the glare is now back on the role social media platforms and the role they may have played in this latest attack.

What role did social media play?

According to reporters, Sunday’s occupation of the government buildings had been planned for at least two weeks by Bolsonaro’s supporters in groups on social media messaging platforms such as Telegram and Twitter.

According to BBC, the protesters planned Sunday’s assault by using coded language on social media.

Not only were platforms rife with adverts offering free transit from parts of the country to the capital of Brasilia, users also referred to ‘Selma’s Party’ – the word Selma being a play on the Portuguese word ‘Selva’ [jungle] – a word the Brazilian military uses both as a greeting and a warning.

Several Telegram groups were sent videos about ‘Selma’s Party’ on Thursday with an individual describing the required ingredients as union and organisation, as per BBC.

Another man put out a video urging the ‘patriots’ in the military to intervene. Another image showed a map of Brazil with the caption “time to take it back”.

According to Washington Post, Meta’s Facebook and Instagram directed thousands of users to groups questioning the legitimacy of Lula’s election.

Experts said Twitter is even more important than Facebook in Brazil due to its many right-wing influencers, many of them Bolsonaro backers, perpetrating the election fraud lie.

Elon Musk fired Twitter’s entire Brazil staff barring a few salespersons, a person familiar with the matter told the newspaper.

Among those let go were eight moderators in Sao Paolo.

The person added that they were unaware of any teams currently monitoring misinformation on Twitter in Brazil.

Experts aren’t surprised by the role of social media in radicalising people.

Independent analyst Michele Prado, who studies digital movements and the Brazilian far-right, told Washington Post, “For years now, our country has been going through a very strong process of radicalizing people to extremist views — principally online.”

“But in the last two weeks, I’ve seen ever-growing calls from people incentivising extremism and calling for direct action to dismantle public infrastructure. Basically, people are saying we need to stop the country in its tracks and generate chaos.”

The far-right Bolsonaro meanwhile condemned “pillaging and invasions of public buildings” in a tweet.

But the politician dubbed the “Tropical Trump” rejected Lula’s claim he incited the attacks and defended the right to “peaceful protests.”

History repeats itself

For many, this is nothing but history repeating itself.

Social media companies were criticised for not doing enough in the lead-up to the January 2021 insurrection by Trump supporters and on the day itself when matters spun out of control.

Politico reported that Facebook in January 2021 had no process to handle claims of election fraud on its platform – leaving its staff at a loss on how to properly respond.

“How are we expected to ignore when leadership overrides research based policy decisions to better serve people like the groups inciting violence today?” an employee asked on a message board.

“Rank and file workers have done their part to identify changes to improve our platform but have been actively held back.”

Facebook engineers were racing to tweak internal controls to slow the spread of misinformation and inciteful content. Emergency actions — some of which were rolled back after the 2020 election — included banning Trump, freezing comments in groups with a record for hate speech, filtering out the “Stop the Steal” rallying cry and empowering content moderators to act more assertively by labelling the US a “Temporary High Risk Location” for political violence.

“Haven’t we had enough time to figure out how to manage discourse without enabling violence?” another employee wrote even as protesters assaulted the Capitol.

“We’ve been fuelling this fire for a long time and we shouldn’t be surprised it’s now out of control.”

Internal documents provided by former Facebook employee-turned-whistleblower Frances Haugen provided a rare glimpse into how the company appears to have simply stumbled into the 6 January riot.

What Facebook called “Break the Glass” emergency measures put in place on 6 January were essentially a toolkit of options designed to stem the spread of dangerous or violent content that the social network had first used in the run-up to the bitter 2020 election.

As many as 22 of those measures were rolled back at some point after the election, according to an internal spreadsheet analyzing the company’s response.

“As soon as the election was over, they turned them back off or they changed the settings back to what they were before, to prioritize growth over safety,” Haugen said in an interview with “60 Minutes.”

An internal Facebook report following Jan. 6, previously reported by BuzzFeed, faulted the company for having a “piecemeal” approach to the rapid growth of “Stop the Steal” pages, related misinformation sources, and violent and inciteful comments.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.