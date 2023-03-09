Explained: After US and UK, why Japan is now facing egg shortage

After the UK and US, now Japan is facing an egg crisis.

At least 18 different companies including McDonald’s, 7-Eleven and Kewpie no longer offering egg-related items, according to several media reports.

Let’s take a look at the crisis:

What happened?

Until recently, a week’s supply of eggs in Japan could be purchased for ¥200 (Rs 120), as per Japan Today.

But today, a carton of medium-sized eggs can cost as much as ¥335

Of the 100 listed restaurant companies in Japan, at least 18 had suspended egg-related items by Sunday, as per Japan Times.

Japan Times quoted financial research firm Teikoku Databank as saying that the price of wholesale eggs per kilo in February had doubled to ¥327 (Rs 197) compared to the year before.

So, what happened?

Tori-infuruenza – what the rest of the world calls bird flu.

According to the CDC, bird flu has a nearly 100 per cent kill rate in chickens.

This current strain, caused by the H5N1 strain, originally sprung up in poultry farms in Asia before spreading across the globe.

Japan Times reported that the country, which saw its first case in October 2022, has witnessed the disease proliferating across half the country’s prefectures.

Around 15 million birds have been culled.

Another reason for rising egg prices is the Ukraine war, according to Japan Today.

Kyiv was a huge exporter of grain – what farmers use as chicken feed – prior to the war.

Now, grain prices have skyrocketed around the world thus making it more expensive to feed chickens – and with it the prices of eggs.

Japan isn’t alone.

UK, US feel heat

The UK, meanwhile, has bit hit by the double-whammy of increased costs and its worst-ever outbreak of bird flu.

According to Inews, UK poultry farms have recorded over 330 bird flu outbreaks since October 2021.

Millions of birds have been culled or died.

As per The Guardian, all birds in England, Wales and Scotland are now being kept inside – which only adds to heating and lighting costs of egg producers.

Meanwhile, UK egg production is at its lowest level in nearly a decade. Almost a billion fewer eggs were packed in 2022 compared to 2019.

The newspaper reported that supermarket chain Sainsbury’s has been buying eggs from Italy since late last year.

Britain has seen 65 species of wild birds affected, as per The Guardian.

The situation is so dire that the UK is now considering overturning a ban on bird flu vaccinations, according to Inews.

Professor Ian Brown, who is leading the UK’s fight against bird flu, told the outlet he was concerned about recent developments.

Calling the situation “totally unprecedented”, Brown added, “At the moment, the UK is actively reviewing all of its plans for mitigation and prevention of avian influenza. Vaccination [of poultry] is one of them. There is a cross-sector group looking at that.”

In the United States, egg prices have shot up 60 per cent over the past year.

“I’ve been to Trader Joe’s and Target near my apartment frequently during the past month, but I never saw a box of eggs in both of the places. Eventually, I found two dozen eggs in H Mart and spent $26 (Rs 2,133.09) in getting them. That’s crazy,” Lisa Li, a shopper in Seattle told Crosscut.com.

Since February 2022, the United States has lost 58 million farm-raised birds to the avian flu, as per the Wall Street Journal.

Of these 43 million were egg-laying hens.

That’s the deadliest outbreak in the history of the country.

According to the Department of Agriculture, bird flu has spread to 47 different states.

US egg inventories were also down 29 per cent in the last week of December 2022 compared to January 2022.

Washington alone recorded 151 cases of avian flu in December, as per the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

According to Taipei Times, Taiwan has seen a massive fall in its number of egg-laying hens – from from nearly 45 million to 33 million.

This has led to an increase in egg prices, “cheap” eggs selling out and restaurants cutting back on using eggs.

But animal lovers argue that a sea change is required.

“[Birds are] made extremely vulnerable to virulent outbreaks by the cruel conditions they endure on factory farms,” Annette Manusevich, World Animal Protection’s farming campaign manager told the website VegNews.

“Hens on factory farms spend their lives in cramped cages or packed together in closed barns with thousands of other hens providing viruses and other pathogens the perfect breeding ground to evolve and spread quickly.”

Animal rights activist Chas Newkey-Burden wrote in The Independent, “If you buy eggs, you are supporting this cruelty—whether you mean to or not.”

“The only reason these farms exist is because you bankroll them every time you put a pack of eggs on the supermarket checkout.”

With inputs from agencies

