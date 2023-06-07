Duck Off No More: Why Apple won’t autocorrect the world’s favourite expletive

On iPhones, one of humanity’s most popular expletives is frequently changed to “duck” and “ducking.”

Expressions like “Ducking hell,” “For duck’s sake,” and “Duck off” are all often used in group convos.

Now that iOS 17 is available, those days may be over because you can swear!

Apple has said that it is updating the technology used by autocorrect so that it now recognises swear words and expletives.

A variety of software updates will soon be made available to iPhone customers as part of Apple’s new iOS 17 operating system, the tech company announced on Monday, 6 June.

No more “Ducking hell”

Senior vice president of software engineering Craig Federighi revealed during a speech at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference in California that the company will also update the autocorrect feature that annoyingly turns one of the most popular swear terms to “ducking”.

“In those moments where you just want to type a ducking word, well, the keyboard will learn it, too,” he said.

Artificial intelligence (AI) will support the enhanced autocorrect function. Yes, we’ve finally discovered an application for AI that won’t endanger society or ruin your work.

The “Transformer” AI model will be able to forecast the subsequent words and phrases that iPhone users may transmit, claims TechCrunch. The new autocorrect technology will eventually develop the ability to predict terms that are most commonly used, including expletives.

Slang phrases will also be picked up by the enhanced autocorrect.

Transformers are among the most potent families of AI models, and autosuggest or predictive text systems are starting to gain traction. They were first mentioned in a 2017 study by Google.

The autocorrect modification is anticipated to debut alongside Apple’s upcoming iOS 17, which Cnet reports will be released as a public beta in July and as a full version in September.

It should imply that the new feature is also present in iPadOS 17.

But why now?

Apple devices have long included autocorrect, which automatically replaces spelling or grammar errors with the most logical choice. However, this ultimately resulted in a phrase or sentence’s meaning being altered.

Such incidents typically result in texts that end with “damn autocorrect!” It was even turned into a song, an acronym, a meme, and an Instagram account.

However, individuals who have had to rewrite texts have long found the “ducking” substitution annoying, especially if they are already trying to communicate some level of displeasure.

Other upgrades by Apple

The autocorrect function wasn’t the only update that Apple unveiled on Monday at its WWDC event. As part of iOS 17, iPhones will also have new capabilities for tracking mood and keeping a journal that will work with the Health app.

The “Check In” function allows users to let friends or family members know they’ve arrived at their location safely.

“If they are not making progress toward their destination, useful information will be temporarily shared with the selected contact, such as the device’s location, battery level, and cell service status,” says Apple.

The “Sensitive Content Warning” feature will alert adult users to nude photographs and videos with a pop-up asking if they want to view the content.

When charging, iPhones have a setting called StandBy that makes the device more akin to a smart display. It will display “glanceable” information such as a clock face, information widgets, and even pictures.

A new programme called Journal is introduced by the software. You guessed it—this is a digital journaling app. However, it offers advice on what to write in each entry depending on your travels and activities.

FaceTime will also allow you to send audio and video messages, which is similar to leaving an answering machine message on a phone. And there won’t be a live text transcription of the voicemails themselves.

The company’s new Vision Pro headset

The company’s new $3,499 (~Rs 2.88 lakh) Vision Pro headset, which blends virtual reality and augmented reality using its own software, VisionOS, was arguably the greatest reveal.

Apps will be “freed from the confines of a display” thanks to the new virtual reality headgear, which lets users view them projected on top of the space around them. The front and inside of the headset are constructed of glass, and it also has an aluminium frame and a soft band that goes around the head.

Users of Vision Pro will be able to display their apps in front of them, on top of their coffee table, or while doing the dishes while seated in their living room, for instance.

Before the beginning of 2024, the Apple Vision Pro headset won’t be for sale.

