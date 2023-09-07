Digital Experience Zones, GITA app: How India will showcase its tech prowess at G20

The G20 Summit in the National Capital slated for this weekend will allow India to show off its digital prowess.

The Aadhaar, Unified Payment Interface (UPI), and Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) will be put on display for visitors, while the G20 India app will provide all the latest information and updates.

Attendees can access the new Guidance Inspiration Transformation and Action (GITA) app.

India assumed the G20 presidency on 1 December last year from Indonesia.

This is the first G20 Summit in Southeast Asia.

Let’s take a closer look at exactly how India will showcase its digital prowess:

Digital Experience Zones

India will set up Digital Experience Zones at the G20 Summit.

These will be in halls 4 and 14 of the Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan.

‘Digital India Experience Zone’ to be a key attraction in the #G20Summit! Delegates and dignitaries will get to experience Digital India Journey Exhibit with the Digital India Experience Zone which showcases multiple #DigitalIndia initiatives. 📍Hall 4 and Hall 14, Bharat… pic.twitter.com/QyZtIG6LU6 — Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (@MIB_India) September 7, 2023



News18 reported that these zones will display to visitors a slate of apps including Aadhaar, UPI, DigiLocker, DIKSHA, Bhashini, Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) and eSanjeevani that highlight India’s digital journey since the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014.

This will showcase the transformative potential of digital public infrastructure (DPI).

“The seven DPI components will be showcased in the ‘Experience Zone’ along India’s digital journey wall, in front of which there will be a cycle. The visitors can ride it to see the visual representation of the digital journey and, as long as they paddle, the video will move forward,” an official told News18.

“Similarly, if they visit the Bhashini booth they can use the technology to translate any language. Even though the Bhashini platform supports Indian languages, for the G20 purpose, it has been connected to international language as well. The visitors can converse with the platform to seek information related to tourism or G20 or any other topic.”

Officials told News18 the interactive demonstration of ONDC app will be a major highpoint for sellers, customers and large-scale network providers.

This booth is expected to demonstrate the possibilities that ONDC has to alter the digital commercial landscape and boost economic growth.

Visitors can also take a deep dive into the Digital Tree display – which highlights the key concepts of the DPI and the evolution of tech initiatives.

GITA app

Delegates also looking to get in touch with their spiritual side will be able to access the new GITA app.

As per NDTV, this app has been developed indigenously.

It will provide its responses based on the teachings of the Bhagwad Gita, a senior MEITY official told Economic Times.

As per News18, the app relies on the GPT-4 language model technology and will provide answers in both English and Hindi.

As per PIB, a user will begin interacting with the app by inputting details such as his or her name, age and gender.

As per NDTV, the app also accepts voice commands.

G20 India mobile app

The G20 India app will help delegates better navigate the summit .

As per Hindu Business Line, the app has a slew of features including an event calendar, virtual tours and access to social media feeds.

It will provide visitors with up-to-date information.

The app supports a slew of languages including Hindi, English, German, Japanese and Portuguese, as per Business Standard.

It will also let visitors access natively developed apps including Digilocker, MyGov, and Umang.

The app, released by the MEA in November, can be downloaded on Android and Apple devices.

More than 10,000 users have downloaded the app thus far from the Google Play store.

The Group of Twenty (G20) is the premier forum for international economic cooperation. It plays an essential role in shaping and strengthening global architecture and governance on all major international economic issues.

The Group of Twenty (G20) comprises 19 countries (Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Ch na, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkiye, United Kingdom, and United States) and the European Union.

With inputs from agencies