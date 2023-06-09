As the 2024 campaign heats up, presidential contenders have taken their verbal war to the AI-powered arena of social media, blurring the line between fact and fiction.

In one apparently altered image, former US president Donald Trump is seen hugging his bête noire Dr Anthony Fauci, who beams in response. In another, Trump is kissing Fauci on the nose.

The images which appear real at first glance are combined with real shots in a campaign video released this week by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ campaign.

Let’s take a closer look at DeSantis’ ad, which used AI imagery to depict Donald Trump kissing Fauci.

What’s in the video?

The “DeSantis War Room” Twitter account shared a video of Donald Trump on 5 June embracing and kissing Anthony Fauci on the cheek. Beginning with Trump firing people on his NBC TV show The Apprentice, using his catchphrase “You’re fired,” the footage quickly went viral on social media.

But according to AFP, while three of the video’s images are verifiably real, another three “have the hallmarks of AI-generated imagery.”

Donald Trump became a household name by FIRING countless people *on television* But when it came to Fauci… pic.twitter.com/7Lxwf75NQm — DeSantis War Room 🐊 (@DeSantisWarRoom) June 5, 2023

The pictures form part of a video that DeSantis' rapid response team shared on Twitter. It criticises Trump for not firing Fauci, the former top US infectious disease official whose push for COVID-19 restrictions turned him into a bogeyman for many conservatives.

The video includes apparently real footage of Trump at press conferences and interviews. But at the 25-second mark, six images appear of Trump and Fauci — including three showing them hugging or kissing.

Those three images are likely AI-generated, according to an analysis of traces left by synthetic image generators, said Matthew Stamm, a professor of electrical and computer engineering at Drexel University. "Our results consistently output a decision that these images are fake," he said.

The video does not disclose any potential AI use and the DeSantis campaign did not respond to a question about whether the images were fake or whether AI was used to create them.

But their appearance in the campaign of a leading candidate shows how the technology is turbocharging its way into the 2024 presidential race as a slew of new "generative AI" tools make it cheap and easy to create convincing deep fakes.

"It was particularly sneaky to intermix the real and the fake images as if the presence of the real image is giving more credibility to the other images," said digital image forensics pioneer Hany Farid, who teaches at the University of California, Berkeley.

A person with knowledge of the DeSantis campaign operation said the Trump side had been "continuously posting fake images and false talking points to smear the governor."

What are expert views?

Experts say it’s all in the details. Hany Farid, a professor at the University of California described the three images as “pretty clumsily done” and pointed flaws in Trump’s hair and ear, as well as nonsensical lettering in what appeared to be a White House seal and an American flag with a bizarre pattern of stars, in conversation with the Ars Technica.

Another red flag is that then-President Trump and Fauci were not really on hugging and kissing terms. Trump has repeatedly criticised Fauci and has opposed attempts to halt the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic.

The three photographs were further investigated because they are extremely glossy (a hallmark of computer-generated renders), excessively poised, and have erroneous backdrop elements.

How did Donald Trump react?

Donald Trump, who is currently the frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination, has also used altered images to attack DeSantis, his closest rival.

However, he seems to have primarily shared obviously fake content, for instance, an image of DeSantis riding a rhinoceros, a suggestion that the governor is a "Republican in Name Only" (RINO).

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment. His team on Thursday evening tweeted that the pro-DeSantis camp is "pretending to not know the difference between memes and the deceitful fake images in the DeSanctimonious ad," using one of Trump's nicknames for his rival.

A representative for Dr Fauci did not immediately respond either.

Drexel professor Stamm's forensics analysis tool suggests the images were made using an AI model called a diffusion model, which underpins popular AI image generation products like DALL-E and Stability AI.

When AI images were used in the past

So far, the only high-profile AI-generated political ad in the US was one published by the Republican National Committee in late April. The 30-second ad, which the RNC disclosed as being entirely generated by AI, used fake images to suggest a cataclysmic scenario should Biden be reelected, with China invading Taiwan and San Francisco being shut down due to crime.

Trump himself has also embraced AI-created images in the past, even sharing on Truth Social a fake image of him kneeling in prayer back in March.

No one is certain where the generative AI road leads or how to effectively guard against its power for mass misinformation, especially as AI improves in quality.

"At some point the AI systems will be outputting images that have no differences from real images," said James O'Brien, a professor of computer science at the University of California, Berkeley. "At that point there will be nothing to detect."

With inputs from Reuters

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.