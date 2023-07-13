Delhi is flooding as Yamuna rises but is the worst yet to come?

The swollen Yamuna river in Delhi reached an all-time high of 208.46 metres on Thursday (13 July) at 7 am, breaching the “danger mark”. Thousands have been evacuated as the rising water level of the river submerged several areas in the National Capital.

The deluge has also affected traffic movement in many places, with the police issuing advisory to avoid waterlogged roads. In view of the current situation, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced today that schools will be shut in the flooded areas of the city.

Now, with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh from 14 July, there are fears that the situation in Delhi may also be affected.

Let’s take a closer look at how major parts of Delhi have been inundated, what is the government doing and will the situation deteriorate?

Delhi deluge

On Wednesday, Yamuna water level rose to 207.81 metres, breaking the record high of 207.49 metres reported in 1978.

As many as 16,564 people were evacuated as water gushed into low-lying areas, homes and markets in Delhi, reported Times of India (TOI).

As Yamuna continued to flow above the danger mark, Delhi police imposed Section 144 in flood-prone areas of the city.

In an advisory issued today, the Delhi traffic police warned commuters to avoid the Singhu border, Mukarba Chowk, Bhalswa, GTK Road to Azadpur under Mukarba Chowk flyover and GTK Road to ISBT from the Sonepat side.

The advisory said that traffic has been diverted from the Outer Ring Road (Rohini to ISBT) towards GTK Road.

Traffic Advisory Due to rise in water level of Yamuna and consequent inundation of low lying areas, traffic movement is diverted on some roads. Please follow the advisory to avoid any inconvenience.#DPTrafficAdvisory pic.twitter.com/mO7q0dj2yE — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) July 13, 2023

After torrential rains lashed northern India last weekend, the water level in Yamuna in Delhi saw a surge as neighbouring Haryana released water from Hathni Kund Barrage into the river.

Explaining the increase in Yamuna level, the Central Water Commission (CWC), said in a tweet, “Hathni Kund Barrage has limited storage. During high inflows, excess water is to be released downstream. Very heavy rainfall occurred in the Himalayan region upstream of Hathni Kund Barrage during 9-11 July”.

As per NDTV, a senior official at the CWC said: “We noticed that the water released from the Hathni Kund Barrage took less time to reach Delhi compared to previous years. The main reason could be encroachment and siltation. Earlier, the water would have had more space to flow. Now, it passes through a constricted cross-section.”

Manu Bhatnagar, Principal Director of the Natural Heritage Division at the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), blamed incessant rainfall witnessed over a short period of time as the chief reason for the rise in the Yamuna water level.

“The same amount of water falling over a longer period of time would not lead to such a situation as it allows time for the water to pass through. Even a lesser amount of precipitation can result in a higher level downstream if it falls in a shorter period of time,” he was quoted as saying by NDTV.

As per the IMD, northwest India saw 59 per cent excess rainfall in the first nine days of July.

What is the Delhi government doing?

The Delhi chief minister said Wednesday he wrote to Union home minister Amit Shah, urging to release a limited quantity of water from the Hathni Kund Barrage in Haryana.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal writes to Union Home Minister Amit Shah Limited quantity of water should be released from Hathnikund, so that the water level of Yamuna does not increase further. G20 summit is to be held in Delhi so if flood happens in Delhi, it won’t send a… pic.twitter.com/iVbBUv8gTR — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2023

He said that following his letter, he received a response from Union minister Gajendra Shekhawat who said the volume of water being discharged to Haryana from Himachal Pradesh has plunged, which would impact the Yamuna water level.

“Following my letter, I got a call from Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who said that Hathnikund is just a barrage and there is no reservoir to store water and limit the water speed. The water volume being released from Himachal Pradesh has reduced and the situation will improve. But it will take time to reflect in the water level of the Yamuna,” Hindustan Times quoted Kejriwal as saying.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has set up about 2,500 relief camps for those affected by the floods, reported Reuters.

However, those residing in east Delhi’s Mayur Vihar relief camp told news agency PTI they do not even have basic facilities.

“We are facing so many problems here. We have lost everything. What will we do now? It’s poor people like us who are suffering and not the politicians. The government makes false promises but does nothing on the ground,” a woman staying at a relief camp in Mayur Vihar, alleged.

“We came here by ourselves after wading through neck-deep water. Our houses were flooded. Where will we go now? The tents allotted to us are such that if it rains, we will be rendered homeless again,” she added.

Will Delhi’s situation worsen?

The IMD has predicted heavy showers in Himachal Pradesh, the worst-hit state, for the coming four to five days.

“The intensity of rainfall will be less today (12 July) and tomorrow (13 July). Monsoon will become a bit weak and light rainfall will occur in Himachal Pradesh. However, monsoon will once again intensify from 14 July and rains will continue for the next four-five days,” Shimla Meteorological Department chief Surendra Pal told PTI on Wednesday.

This may increase the Yamuna water level in the hill state. It remains to be seen how this will affect the water level of the river in the National Capital.

Moreover, water supply in Delhi may take a hit in the coming days as some treatment plants have been shut due to swollen Yamuna. Speaking to ANI at Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant, Kejriwal said today: “For the first time in Delhi, Yamuna has touched this level. Three water treatment plants have been shut down due to this as the water has entered pumps and machines…25 per cent of the water supply in Delhi will go down due to this. The tube wells are closed too. There can be water scarcity for a day or two…I hope that the supply resumes by tomorrow evening. As per the CWC prediction, the peak (of river Yamuna’s water level) will reach by 3-4 pm today and it will then start going down.”

With inputs from agencies