Delhi airport introduces self-baggage drop: How it works, how it will help passengers

The Delhi airport has introduced self-baggage drop (SBD).

The Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) says this will enhance the overall experience of passengers and reduce the wait time.

DIAL, a GMR Airport Infrastructure Ltd-led consortium, operates the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in the National Capital.

Let’s take a closer look at how it works and how it will help passengers:

How it works

The Delhi airport operator has installed 14 SBD machines – 12 automated and two hybrid – at Terminal 3.

Passengers must follow a two-step process:

They must first generate their boarding pass and baggage tags at the self check-in kiosk and tag their luggage

At self-baggage drop, passengers must then scan their boarding pass, declare that their luggage is free of prohibited/ dangerous items, and load their baggage onto the designated belt

According to Indian Express, the machine will not accept baggage over the designated weight limit.

In such a case, airline staff will be on hand to provide help.

After the process is complete, the baggage will then be automatically shifted to the sorting area and loaded onto the aircraft.

According to CNBC, passengers will not need to register to use this facility.

How will it help?

According to DIAL, SBD can handle up to three passengers per minute.

SBD will

Streamline the baggage drop-off process

Reduce the wait time for passengers by around 15-20 minutes

Further enhance the overall airport experience.

Which airlines have SBD?

At the moment, only passengers on IndiGo can use the SBD.

“While currently, passengers travelling IndiGo will be able to use the facility, five other airlines, including Air India, Vistara, Air France, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and British Airways, are likely to allow usage of self-baggage drop for their passengers in the near future,” DIAL said in a release.

“DIAL has been working relentlessly towards maximising passenger experience at the Delhi airport through various digitisation and automation initiatives. The Self-Baggage Drop facility aims to make the passengers self-reliant while at the same time reduce the time taken for baggage processing significantly…,” DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said.

Only domestic passengers can use the facility at the moment.

SBD will be made available to international passengers after the necessary approvals, according to DIAL.

With inputs from agencies

