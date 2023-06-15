Cyclone Biparjoy: How badly will Gujarat be affected? Which states are on alert?

India and Pakistan are bracing for Cyclone Biparjoy, which is predicted to make landfall near Kutch in India and then move towards the neighbouring country.

On Tuesday, Cyclone Biparjoy weakened into a very strong cyclonic storm and is now 380 km south of Karachi as it moves north-northwest. In over 60 years, storm Biparjoy is the only third storm to strike the western coast. The rise in frequency and severity, according to experts, is a sign of the adverse effects of climate change.

Fishing has been stopped, rescuers have been sent out, and there are measures in place for people who may need to evacuate.

Cyclone Biparjoy may cause severe destruction

The cyclone “Biparjoy,” described by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) as a “very severe cyclonic storm,” is expected to make landfall on Thursday evening close to Jakhau Port.

Along with damaging kutcha and pucca roads and blocking flood escape routes, Cyclone Biparjoy’s impact on the state could also cause trees and communication poles to bend and uproot. Additionally, widespread damages to orchards, plantations, and standing crops, as well as the breaking of palm fronds, dropping of green coconuts, and blowing down of bushy mango trees are expected, according to India Today.

Furthermore, fishing operations have been halted till Thursday in the adjacent west-central and east-central Arabian Seas.

Damage from the storm is anticipated in the Gujarat districts of Kachchh, Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Morbi, Junagarh, and Rajkot. Mumbai was also battered by high tide waves as Cyclone Biporjoy intensified.

Parts of the Saurashtra-Kutch region experienced heavy rains and strong winds as the cyclone in the Arabian Sea barreled towards the Gujarat coast, according to the Met department.

According to PTI, the state administration has dispatched crisis management teams for rescue and relief efforts and relocated more than 74,000 residents who live close to the coast as a precaution. The Saurashtra coast, as well as the districts of Kachchh, Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Rajkot, Junagarh, and Morbi, have been evacuated by the Gujarat government.

Following ‘Tauktae’ in May 2021, this will be the state’s second cyclone in two years.

Due to the dry winds present in Pakistan and the surrounding western regions, the cyclone will, however, soon diminish after making landfall.

Biparjoy is anticipated to continue moving in a northeast direction after making landfall in Rajasthan and subsequently weakening. Between 15 and 17 June, it is predicted to bring north Gujarat heavy to very heavy rain. Following the evacuation of its entire human population, the once-bustling shipping city of Jakhau on Tuesday resembled a haunting jetty.

Rainfall prediction

A rainfall warning has been issued by the weather agency for the following states: Gujarat, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Daman Diu, Lakshadweep, Dadar, and Nagarajun Haveli.

In Gujarat’s coastal regions, the cyclone system is predicted to provide light to moderate rain today at most locations, heavy to very heavy rain and extremely severe falls at remote locations. On 15 June, rainfall in Kachchh, Devbhumi Dwarka, and Jamnagar would likely intensify, with isolated areas experiencing heavy to extremely heavy rains and extremely heavy falls.

Some areas of the districts of Porbandar, Rajkot, Morbi, and Junagarh are also likely to have heavy to very heavy rain, while isolated regions in the districts of Saurashtra and north Gujarat are also likely to experience severe to very heavy rain.

Heavy rains, thunderstorms in Rajasthan

According to the weather service, the Jodhpur and Udaipur regions of Rajasthan may experience rain and thunderstorm activity beginning on June 15 as a result of “Biparjoy.”

On Thursday, it may cause heavy rainfall in a number of locations in the Jodhpur and Udaipur divisions, and it may cause winds in southwest Rajasthan to gust from 45 to 55 kilometres per hour to 65 kilometres per hour.

According to the weather service, the system’s effects could still be felt on 17 June in the form of heavy rains in the adjacent districts of Jodhpur, Udaipur, and Ajmer divisions.

Khandwa, Khargone, Barwani, Burhanpur, Sagar, Jhabua, Ujjain, Rewa, Satna, and Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh are predicted to have rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning during the course of the next 24 hours.

The Karnataka districts of Bidar, Bijapur, Chikamagalur, Dakshina Kannada, Gulbarga, Kodagu, Koppal, Tumkur, Udupi, and Uttar Kannada have received lightning warnings from the Met department.

Measures taken by the government

Schools have been closed for two days in the five most impacted districts in Gujarat: Kutch, Porbandar, Amreli, Gir Somnath, and Dwarka. These are Gujarat’s Saurashtra and Kutch regions, as well as the nearby Pakistani beaches.

On Wednesday at 10 am, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel will visit the emergency service control room to assess the situation. All of the ministers have been instructed to stay in their various constituencies as the Gujarat government’s scheduled cabinet meeting has been cancelled.

In Gujarat, there are 12 State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams and 17 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams on alert. Of these, four teams have been deployed in Kutch, three in Dwarka and Rajkot, two in Jamnagar, and one in Porbandar. In the districts of Kachchh, Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Morbi, Junagarh, and Rajkot, complete destruction of thatched homes and significant damage to kutcha homes are anticipated, according to the Met department.

Over 95 trains that pass through, originate in, or terminate in Gujarat’s coastal regions will continue to be cancelled or short-terminated through June 15, according to Western Railway.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah requested the Gujarat government to make plans for relocating residents of vulnerable areas to safer areas and to ensure all essential services, such as electricity, telecommunications, health care, and drinking water, during a virtual meeting to assess the state of cyclone preparedness.

