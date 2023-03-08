Cleanliness Check: How pure is the air you are breathing?

There’s bad news for those who love clean air – chances are you aren’t breathing in any no matter where you are in the world.

The study undertaken by scientists in Australia and China found that more than 99 per cent of people around the world are exposed to levels of air pollution that the World Health Organisation defines as unhealthy.

Worse, those living in Asia have to deal with some of the world’s worst air pollution, the study published in Lancet Planetary Health found.

The findings come just weeks after a pair of studies published in the JAMA network of scientific journals found long-term exposure to air pollution raises the risk of depression.

Let’s take a closer look:

According to Yahoo.com, the study examined data from 5,000 monitoring stations across the world as well as machine learning simulations, meteorological data and geographical factors.

The study discovered that just 0.001 per cent of the world’s population breathes in air that has ‘acceptable’ levels of particular matter 2.5 (PM2.5).

PM2.5 is defined as fine particulate matter smaller than 2.5 millionths of a meter.

As per Yahoo, vehicle emissions, wildfire smoke and ash, pollution from biomass cook-stoves sulfate aerosols from power generation, and desert dust comprise PM2.5.

The WHO in 2021 set the 24-hour PM2.5 limit at 15 μg/m3 and the annual threshold at 5 μg/m3, as per Earth.org.

Around the world, more than 70 per cent of days in 2019 exceeded the limit set by the WHO, according to Yahoo.

The brunt of it is borne by south and east Asia where 90 per cent of days exceeded the limit set by the WHO.

As per the Independent, the highest concentrations of PM2.5 (50 micrograms per cubic meter) were found in East Asia followed by South Asia (37 micrograms) and North Africa (30 micrograms).

Meanwhile, the study showed a decrease, both annually and daily, in high levels of PM2.5 levels in Europe and North America, according to Forbes.

According to Bloomberg, people in Australia and New Zealand faced the least threat from fine particulate matter, while other regions in Oceania and southern America were also among the places with the lowest annual PM2.5 concentrations.

“I hope our study can change the minds of scientists and policymakers for the daily PM2.5 exposure. If we can make every day with clean air, of course, the long-term exposure of air pollution would be improved,” Yuming Guo, lead researcher and environmental health professor at Monash University, was quoted as saying by Yahoo.

“Short-term exposure, particularly sudden increase, to PM2.5 has significant health problems. If we can make every day with clean air, of course the long-term exposure of air pollution would be improved,” Guo told Earth.org.

How bad is PM2.5 for human beings?

Pretty bad.

According to The Conversation, it is responsible for more deaths and illnesses than all other environmental exposures combined.

When PM gets into the lungs, it results in an inflammatory response.

Even the tiniest particles and fragments of larger particles can leave the lungs and travel through the blood.

As per Forbes, these particles, unseen by the naked eye can cause asthma, coronary heart disease and lung cancer.

Increased air pollution increases risk of depression

A study published in JAMA Network Open in February found that long-term exposure to elevated levels of air pollution increases the risk of late-onset depression among the elderly.

The other study, published in JAMA Psychiatry, found that long-term exposure to even low levels of air pollutants was associated with increased incidence of depression and anxiety.

Air pollution has long been linked to cardiovascular and respiratory diseases.

The new studies add to a growing body of evidence that air pollution also affects mental health.

For the study of the effects of air pollution on elderly Americans, researchers from Harvard and Emory University examined the data of nearly nine million people on Medicare, the US government health insurance scheme for those aged over 64.

More than 1.52 million of them were diagnosed with depression during the study period of 2005 to 2016 according to Medicare claims.

“We observed statistically significant harmful associations between long-term exposure to elevated levels of air pollution and increased risk of late-life depression diagnosis,” the researchers said.

“Socioeconomically disadvantaged individuals were observed to be at a much higher risk of late-life depression in this study,” they said. “They are simultaneously exposed to both social stress and poor environmental conditions, including air pollution.”

For the study, the researchers mapped pollution levels and compared them to the addresses of the Medicare patients.

The pollutants to which they were exposed were fine particulate matter such as dust or smoke, nitrogen dioxide, which stems mainly from traffic emissions, and ozone, which is emitted by cars, power plants and refineries.

The researchers said the elderly may be particularly susceptible to pollution-linked depression because of their pulmonary and neural vulnerability.

“Although depression is less prevalent among older adults as compared with the younger population, there can be serious consequences, such as cognitive impairment, comorbid physical illness and death,” they said.

In the other study, researchers in Britain and China investigated the association of long-term exposure to multiple air pollutants and the incidence of depression and anxiety.

They studied a group of nearly 390,000 people, mostly in Britain, over a period of 11 years and found there was an increased risk for depression and anxiety even at pollution levels below UK air quality standards.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.