Can the missing Titanic tourist sub be rescued? Is there hope for passengers?

The tourist submersible with five people on board that lost communication during a trip to Titanic remains missing.

While the US media has reported that banging sounds have been heard in the area where it disappeared, authorities have estimated that the submarine will run out of oxygen early on Thursday.

Can the sub be rescued? Is there hope for the passengers?

Let’s take a closer look:

What’s the latest?

According to BBC, rescuers on Tuesday heard a ‘banging sound’ at 30-minute intervals near the area the submarine went missing.

A Canadian P-3 aircraft picked up the sounds after which underwater rescue operations were relocated.

But according to the Coast Guard, there hasn’t been much luck yet.

Explorer Chris Brown, a friend of British businessman British Hamish Harding, told BBC the sounds has “got them written all over it” and “just the sort of thing I would have expected Hamish to come up with”.

“If you made a continuous noise, that’s not going to get picked up, but doing it every 30 minutes, that suggests humans,” he said. “I’m sure they’re all conserving oxygen and energy, because it’s cold and dark down there.”

The Scientific society the Explorers Club, of which two of the men aboard the vessel are members, told BBC, “There is cause for hope, that based on data from the field, we understand that likely signs of life have been detected at the site.”

But finding the vessel is one matter. Rescuing it is entirely a another matter.

How can the missing submarine be rescued?

According to CNN, the options for rescue remain severely limited.

US Navy submarines for example only operate around 800 feet. That means if the vessel is on the ocean floor, the navy subs can’t simply dive down without putting themselves at risk.

The deepest-ever underwater rescue occurred in 1973, as per CNN.

Roger Chapman and Roger Mallinson – who were trapped for over three days – were saved from the Pisces III submersible.

That mission was successfully at a depth of 1,575 feet – compared to the incredible 13,000 feet below sea level where the wreckage of the Titanic rests.

That rescue saw a remotely-operated recovery vessel string a line to the Pisces III and tow it back to the surface.

According to The National, while private companies have search and rescue vessels, they do not simply work at the depth where the submarine could be.

Worse, the Titan does not seem to have an ‘attachment point’ that a rescue vehicle can latch onto.

“I don’t think there’s any option to transfer people to another submersible. There’s not so many around and there’s no way to safely transfer,” Ralf Bachmayer, professor for marine environmental technology and deep-sea engineering at the University of Bremen, Germany, told the outlet.

Is there hope for the passengers?

Experts say it doesn’t look good.

According to CNN, the remoteness of the area the sub disappeared, the massive depth of the place where they went missing, the weather conditions and the state of the craft combine to make this a very difficult task.

Another complication is that even if the submarine is floating somewhere around the North Atlantic, its door remains bolted and can only be opened from the outside.

The passengers could thus simply run out of air to breathe, as per CNN.

“I hope for the best,” Bachmayer told The National. “It’s a big ocean and a lot of different things can go wrong. We just hope for them.”

With inputs from agencies

