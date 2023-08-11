Can children have dementia? What’s the Type 2 Battens disease diagnosed in US children?

Arguably one of the most difficult things a family can face is a situation where a loved one is afflicted by dementia.

While dementia – an umbrella term that covers a whole host of diseases – usually affects the elderly, it can on rare occasions, show up in young people.

Like one family in the United States whose children have been diagnosed with childhood demnentia, according to several media reports.

But what happened? And what is childhood dementia – also known as Type 2 Battens Disease?

Let’s take a closer look:

What happened?

As per Newsweek, in 2021, Bryden and Kristian Tucker from Washington had their third child.

Around that time, Michael, their eldest, began exhibiting some worrisome symptoms.

“Michael first started having seizures when he was around four years old, however, they were so subtle, we didn’t recognize them to be seizures,” Kristian was quoted as saying by The New York Post.

“Around the time he was turning five, his eyes started rolling, and we just assumed that it was something new he had learned to do,” Tucker continued. “However, it started happening more and more as he was walking, playing, and eating, and we started to think that this was not normal.”

Bryden and Kristian then took Michael to a GP – who sent them to a neurologist.

“The neurologist confirmed these were seizures and not just Michael rolling his eyes,” Kristian told News24.

“He started various medications but nothing helped, so the doctors decided to do genetic testing on Michael, and on me and my husband.

Then, the results of the genetic test came back.

“The results came back to show that Bryden and I were both carriers of Type two Battens disease, and Michael was diagnosed with the disease in April,” says Kristian.

“We had never heard of it before, but I was horrified. When we first found out about it, we were told the average life span is about eight to 12 years,” Tucker said. “I couldn’t believe that I might only have a couple of years left with my baby and that he would suffer so much.”

What is Type 2 Battens Disease?

According to Healthline.com, Battens Disease refers to a group of genetic disorders classified as neuronal ceroid lipofuscinoses (NCLs).

NCLs, which are rare and fatal, can affect adults as well as children.

There are 13 NCLs under Batten disease. They are classified under the following parameters

Onset age



Symptom



Severity

According to the Cleveland Clinic, Battens Disease is passed down from parents to children.

It is caused by a faulty gene that impacts the body’s ability to properly break down and dispose of cellular waste.

This causes the body to stop functioning properly.

While symptoms vary, the first signs of it are

Vision loss (not in adults)

Seizures

Cognitive issues

Trouble speaking

Coordination problems

In the United States, of every 100,000 children, around 2-4 will be affected by this condition.

Unfortunately, there is no cure for Battens Disease.

‘Left shattered’

But for the Tucker family, worse was to come.

In May, Kristian and Bryden found out that their other son Oliver, 2, also has Type 2 Battens disease.

Meanwhile, the family also learned that their four-year-old daughter Talia is a Type 2 Battens carrier.

Their mother Kristian says the family has been left shattered.

“After learning about Michael’s diagnosis, it felt like the floor had come away from under me and all stability had gone,” said Kristian. “It was totally devastating, and then I had to go through it all again with Oliver.”

“I felt broken. These are my baby boys, the sweetest, happiest little boys. I still don’t understand how they can have this disease. It has devastated us all, but we’re trying to make sure the boys have the best life we can give them by filling their little lives with experiences and family,” Kristian told News24.

“Both of my boys [are] going to be taken from me,” the 31-year-old was quoted as saying by The New York Post.

“I found out what true devastation really is.”

Kristian says she has not yet explained the situation to the boys.

”How do you explain to a child that they have limited time? We’re putting it off for as long as possible, Kristian told The New York Post.

With inputs from agencies