Buzzkill: What is 'drinkflation' that is affecting beer in Britain?

In the United Kingdom, Brits appear to be receiving less value for their money everywhere they turn. This is due to increased energy costs, rising mortgage rates, and smaller merchandise on grocery shelves.

Even those who intend to drown their sorrows are finding it difficult as many popular beers are becoming weaker due to the latest trend known as “drinkflation.”

This is quite similar to a previous trend “shrinkflation,” where products shrink while listing prices remain stable or increase.

Let’s take a closer look.

Drinkflation coming for British beers!

Drinkflation is the phenomenon whereby beers become weaker while occasionally becoming more costly, making consumers feel underserved.

After doing an investigation, The Mail on Sunday newspaper reported on Sunday that the brewers had reduced the amount of alcohol while maintaining the same bottle and can sizes and liquid contents.

The alcohol content, or ABV (alcohol by volume), of some beverages, including Fosters, Spitfire, Old Speckled Hen, and Bishop’s Finger, has recently been reduced as brewers struggle to reduce costs amid their own inflationary pressures.

According to a spokesperson for Shepherd Neame, the oldest brewery in the nation, the ABV of its bottled Spitfire Amber Ale and Bishops Finger beers was reduced in March from 4.2 per cent and 5.2 per cent and 4.5 per cent to 5.4 per cent, respectively.

The alcohol content in Foster’s, which is owned by Dutch brewing tycoon Heineken, has decreased from four per cent to just 3.7 per cent since the beginning of the year. Heineken raised the cost of a keg of the lager sold to the pub sector by 15.8 per cent in January while cutting the alcohol content of Foster’s, according to The Telegraph.

The reason

The publication reported that because brewers pay less tax on beverages with a lower alcohol level under UK law, the businesses kept their tax savings instead of passing them along to customers by lowering costs.

Although the cuts might seem insignificant, they result in a tax savings of 2 to 3 per cent on each bottle and can be produced. Brewers and retailers are keeping the money instead of giving it to drinkers.

Some claim that by lowering alcohol levels, they are improving public health rather than protecting themselves from rising costs, according to Dailymail.

CNN was informed by a spokesperson for Heineken’s UK operation that it had made the decision because “consumers are increasingly choosing lower-ABV products as part of a balanced lifestyle,” but they also noted that it has encountered “unprecedented cost increases.”

According to a Shepherd Neame spokesperson who spoke to CNN, the company reduced the ABV of its beers to “expand their appeal” because consumers were “increasingly choosing drinks with a lower alcohol content as part of a healthy lifestyle.”

The representative added that the brewer had raised the costs of all of its beers as a result of “significant increases” in the cost of its raw materials, such as energy and glass.

Old Speckled Hen maker Greene King claimed that by lowering ABV without lowering pricing, it may save on duty. According to Dailymail, it said that doing this was vital to combat rising prices.

Britain’s persistent inflation

Businesses were “still very much feeling the pinch,” according to Emma McClarkin, chief executive of the British Beer and Pub Association, despite a decline in UK inflation. She claimed they were only finding ways to absorb greater prices.

In order to prevent customers from overpaying for beer, McClarkin noted that “brewers have faced mounting price increases across supply chains in the past two years and, to the extent possible, they have absorbed costs.”

According to Associated Press, the Office for National Statistics said Wednesday that the inflation rate, as measured by the consumer prices index, dropped to 8.7 per cent in the year to April from 10.1 per cent in March, largely because last year’s energy spike in the wake of the invasion dropped out of the annual comparison. The fall took inflation to its lowest level since March 2022, a month after the war began.

One of the main reasons why inflation is consistently running higher than anticipated — and generally higher than other nations in the Group of Seven — is that food prices remain elevated, as anyone doing the weekly shopping at their supermarket can attest to.

The statistics agency said that food prices were still 19 per cent higher than they were the year before.

