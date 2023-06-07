Brain Booster: How longer breastfeeding can make children smarter

A child’s breastfeeding status and duration may affect how well they do on tests as adolescents.

Longer breastfeeding was linked to higher educational outcomes, according to the study, which was released on Monday in the journal Archives of Disease in Childhood.

This remained true even after taking socioeconomic status and cognitive capacity into account.

But how are test results related to breastfeeding? Let’s take a look.

Also read: The Biting Nightmare: Can a woman’s nipple ‘fall off’ while breastfeeding?

What does the study say?

According to the study, children who were breastfed for at least a year had a 39 per cent higher chance of passing both Maths and English GCSE exams with good scores and a 25 per cent lower chance of failing the English exam than those who had never had breast milk, reported Dailymail.

It was discovered that children who had been breastfed for at least four months had a 12 per cent increased chance of passing at least five GCSEs, including English and Maths, with the equivalent of a low B or a high C grade.

According to lead study author Dr Reneé Pereyra-Elas, a doctorate student and researcher in the National Perinatal Epidemiology Unit at the University of Oxford, the study followed more than 5,000 British children from early 2000s infancy to their final year of high school.

According to the study, the children were categorised into three groups based on how long they had been breastfed: not at all, for a few months, or for a year or more. The outcomes of the kids’ last years of secondary school examinations for the UK’s General Certificate of Secondary Education were then compared by researchers.

Also read: Explained: How traces of microplastics were found in breast milk

What’s the link between breastfeeding and test scores?

The authors of the study claimed that “several” factors contributed to breastfed children’s improved exam results.

They claim that breastfeeding promotes “cognitive development” as the key factor. Important polyunsaturated fatty acids found in breast milk are thought to promote brain development.

“However, education may also be a marker of cognitive ability,” the study’s authors added, according to The Independent. “Additionally, breastfeeding was associated with intergenerational upward social mobility (change in occupational social class) in the 1958 and 1970 British birth cohorts, and this effect was mediated by cognitive performance.”

There has been opposition to several prior research that suggested children who were nursed for a longer period of time were cleverer. This is due to the fact that they neglected to consider the fact that children who are breastfed for a longer period of time typically have moms who are more educated and financially secure, and whose children may perform better in school as a result of these benefits.

However, the latest study discovered a relationship between exam performance and breastfeeding even after controlling for parents’ socioeconomic status, which was determined by their professions and level of schooling. It also considered mothers’ IQ, which was assessed by having women complete a 20-word vocabulary test.

The researchers do not directly examine other variables, such as children’s family affluence, which could have a further impact on students’ academic ability, and they acknowledge that the difference in exam outcomes connected to whether teenagers were breastfed is “modest.”

“A longer breastfeeding duration was associated with modest improvements in educational outcomes at age 16, after controlling for important confounders,” the study concluded.

Better exam results seem to be one of the benefits of breastfeeding that are well known, thus it should be promoted, but only in cases where it is feasible for women to do so, according to Dr. Reneé Pereyra-Elas.

“Those who are unable to breastfeed should not feel guilty or concerned about their child’s academic success, as the differences we observed in exam results associated with breastfeeding were not significant,” the study’s authors wrote.

CNN quoted Dr Kevin McConway, professor emeritus of applied statistics at the Open University in England, as saying that it’s possible that breastfeeding in some way makes children more likely to perform well on exams, but it’s also possible that another, unrelated factor affects both the likelihood that a child would breastfeed and how well they perform on tests.

In an observational study, the researchers attempted to account for a wide range of variables that might have affected their findings, such as the mother’s cognitive ability, but they were unable to do so, according to Pereyra-Elas.

He stated, “There might be some confounding factors. We did the best that we could.” According to him, additional research is necessary to corroborate the findings, particularly studies that take family-specific characteristics into account.

“We still do not have a conclusive answer, even though these questions have been around for almost a century,” he stated.

Also read: Breast milk: Why it is magic food for babies

What are the benefits of breastfeeding?

According to CNN, Dr Andrew Whitelaw, professor emeritus of neonatal medicine at the University of Bristol in England, noted that the study indicated test findings as one of many potential advantages of breastfeeding. Whitelaw did not take part in the study.

He noted that while there are many benefits to breastfeeding that families as a whole should be encouraged to pursue, it may not be the best option for every family.

The NHS advises lactating moms to give their infants six months of breast milk before switching to a combination of breast milk and regular meals.

In addition to shielding infants from illnesses and infections, breastfeeding can also shield moms from ovarian and breast cancer.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.