Drinking borax for joint pain? Here’s why the latest TikTok trend is dangerous

Another dangerous health trend has gone viral on TikTok where people consume borax, a salt used in laundry detergent. The bizarre trend has many jumping on the “borax train” by putting a spoonful of the cleaning product in water or their coffees.

Health experts have warned against this new online trend, urging TikTokers not to consume borax.

What is borax and why is it dangerous? Why are people participating in this deadly trend? We explain.

What is borax?

Borax is a powdery white substance usually found in dry lake beds. Also known as sodium borate, sodium tetraborate, or disodium tetraborate, borax is a combination of boron, sodium, and oxygen, according to the WebMD article.

Borax is sold as a household cleaning product. It can also be found in herbicides, paint, ceramic glaze, lotions, skin creams as well as specialty toothpastes and mouthwashes, the article added.

Boric acid, made from the same chemical compound as borax — boron – is mostly used as a pesticide.

Harmful effects of borax

Borax can cause a number of health issues if swallowed, including nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea.

As per WebMD, an overdose can lead to shock and kidney failure.

Dr Kelly Johnson-Arbor, a toxicology physician, told NBC News that borax can cause anaemia and seizures over time. Soaking in borax can develop rashes on the skin.

“There’s really nothing to support the use of borax in humans for inflammation or reduction of oxidative stress or anything like that,” Johnson-Arbor added.

Speaking to The Messenger, Ryan Feldman, a clinical toxicologist at the Medical College of Wisconsin School of Pharmacy, said toxicologists call substances like borax “Christmas toxins”, as consuming a large amount can cause blue-green vomit and turn skin red.

He cautioned that borax is not a “harmless substance” and can be poisonous.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has banned borax as a food additive.

Why are TikTokers drinking borax?

Some on TikTok are claiming that consuming borax can help with myriad health issues, such as joint pain, eye and mouth swelling, menstrual cramps and even cancer. Others claim soaking in borax could “detoxify” the body.

Carlo Ledesma, a medical laboratory professional, told NBC News that he started coming across videos of people drinking borax on TikTok earlier this year.

While how the trend gained traction on TikTok remains unclear, some are citing the work of researcher Rex Newnham, who, as per NBC News, claimed that boron is “an essential nutrient for healthy bones and joints.”

As Forbes noted, studies have been conducted on the use of boron neutron capture therapy (BNCT) against rheumatoid arthritis and some cancers. Boron is also present in fruits, vegetables and nuts.

However, taking borax is not the same as eating boron-rich fruits and vegetables.

Also, more research is needed in the area and borax has not been recommended for medical treatment.

According to the National Institution of Health, boron is not “classified as an essential nutrient for humans because research has not yet identified a clear biological function for boron”.

Many have taken to TikTok to warn against the harmful effects of borax.



A video by a chemist working on his PhD in organic chemistry has garnered 1.8 million views on TikTok, reported New York Post.

“Don’t eat sh*t out of the f***ing laundry box, people,” he urged. “This is patently dangerous,” a video posted by the handle Chem Thug said.

“Borax is actually really not good for you. According to the literature, it can cause kidney failure. It can cause reproductive harm. It also can cause developmental issues,” he added.

Johnson-Arbor, co-director at the US’ National Capital Poison Center, told Yahoo In the Know, “Borax consumption has been recently popularised on TikTok as a way to treat inflammation, but … there is no evidence that swallowing borax has any human health benefits”.

Why do people fall for health fads?

Experts say it might be because some people are seeking alternative treatments, especially for chronic health conditions, reported The Messenger.

“Prescription medications can be expensive or in short supply and people can’t always get appointments with doctors right away, so many look for quick, easy fixes,” Wendy Stephan, an epidemiologist at the Florida Poison Information Center, told NBC News.

Moreover, Stephan said content creators’ advice, accompanied by fun visuals, seems credible.

“The people who are making these statements often have no liability and no responsibility to the person they’re making the statements to,” Felman, a toxicologist, was quoted as saying by The Messenger.

In 2018, people attempted Tide Pod Challenge by putting Tide Pods in their mouths. It had resulted in several deaths, as per New York Post.

Experts have cautioned social media users against believing everything they see online.

