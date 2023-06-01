Bed-rotting is all about self-care. What does it mean?

The idea of self-care has become incredibly trendy in this age of nonstop striving.

As professionals and introverts alike preach the merits of caring for oneself, a recent trend known as “bed rotting” has evolved as one of the most well-liked methods of recovery.

With TikTok videos about the fad receiving up to 305 million views, “Bed rotting” has captured the attention of Generation Z.

Let’s take a look.

Bed rotting – the new wellness trend

Spending prolonged amounts of time in bed is known as bed rotting. The key is to savour more than simply a restful night’s sleep in the plush comfort of your blankets and pillows, according to Moneycontrol.

While some people indulge in Netflix binges or other OTT platforms, others even adopt the “clean girl” aesthetic by including face masks, silk pillowcases, and meditation in their bedtime rituals.

“Bed rotting” proponents contend that it can be an effective way of nurturing both physical and emotional wellness. This type of self-care provides relaxation and refreshment, whether someone is recovering from a busy week or a fever.

According to Dailymail, in a video that has received more than 1.4 million views, US-based TikTok user @gObra77y first used the phrase when she admitted that she “likes rotting away in bed.”

Social media users quickly embraced the phrase for themselves and used the comments section to express their own ideas.

pov: rotting in bed is my favorite hobby 😊 pic.twitter.com/A5r542zC7V — T🤍 (@growingheartss) August 17, 2022

A netizen, “I feel my purpose in this life is to rot in different places. My bed, hotel bed, beach sand, hammock etc. I was made to lay and rot,” while another one added, “I wish it was acceptable to tell people this is my hobby.” A user chipped in, “This is a live depiction of me for the next 10 days rotting in bed just watching my fancams on repeat.”

this is a live depiction of me for the next 10 days rotting in bed just watching my fancams on repeat pic.twitter.com/RPgWIfVw2v — mina (@fixupixu) March 16, 2023

rotting in my bed for the past 4 days pic.twitter.com/i8ZqgYVmP4 — jul (@a_uthentica) January 9, 2022

How to be a true bed rotter

Bustle asserts that bed rotting only occurs when people intentionally spend uninterrupted time in bed.

It argues, “A true bed rot day isn’t about lying down for a quick nap, but about becoming one with your pillows.”

“Once you’re situated, you can scroll on your phone, snack, marathon a show — or just get some much-needed rest. If you have various beverages and a dog nearby, even better. The goal is to lie in bed for as long as possible and fully give in to any mental or physical fatigue you might be experiencing,” the website added.

Depending on how much you want to refuel your social batteries, a successful “bed rot” can continue for a few hours or the entire weekend.

A bed-rot day is virtually necessary for introverts as a method to recharge their social batteries, especially after a gathering or party. It also works well for Sunday phobias; if you’re anxious since the beginning of your work week is just hours away, an afternoon spent idly gazing up at the ceiling might be what you need.

Similar trends

The wellness trend is becoming more popular among Gen Z and millennials. They have devised every imaginable method of self-indulgence, including “everything showers,” “self-care Sundays,” and “What I Eat in a Day.”

The “everything shower” became a popular topic in March this year. It involves taking care of everything as part of an elaborate bathing ritual. People use a vast array of soaps, cleaners, exfoliants, serums, oils, and other products as part of a lengthy, multistep pre-shower, shower, and post-shower ritual.

While “Self-care Sunday” is a practice of dedicating an entire day to self-care. A fresh-scented candle, donning a bathrobe, and indulging in whatever makes you happy are just a few of the numerous ways you might adopt this trend.

Today is about taking care of yourself and focusing on your well-being. Take time today, take a bath, or enjoy your favorite treat. Remember, self-care isn’t selfish; it’s necessary! So go ahead, pamper yourself, and recharge for the week ahead. Happy #SelfCareSunday #Wellness pic.twitter.com/a4X1WtO2iE — Pantelis Lamprou (@PantelisLamprou) May 28, 2023

The wellness culture

Despite the self-care and wellness sectors’ recent rapid expansion, particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, some critics claim that wellness culture has become a little out of control and even a little toxic, according to New York Post.

Recent fads like “body checking,” the “Clean Girl aesthetic,” and “What I Eat in a Day” videos might be crossing the line into an unhealthy obsession with wellness practices and self-care.

The hair and scalp care and skin care industries have grown significantly and are anticipated to do so even more due to the rising demand for specialised goods driven by these wellness trends and routines.

