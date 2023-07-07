‘Infidelity, corruption, mental torture’: The twisted tale of Bareilly bureaucrat Jyoti Maurya and her husband, Alok

Jyoti Maurya, a top bureaucrat in Uttar Pradesh, has become fodder for gossip in the past few days. Her tale is the classic case of a relationship gone sour but under full media scrutiny and social media commentary.

Some have already declared her guilty, while others have pointed to the blatant misogynistic hand dealt to her since her story came to light.

So, what is the case? What is Jyoti Maurya saying? Let’s take a closer look.

‘Corruption’, ‘infidelity’ allegations

Jyoti, a Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) posted in Bareilly, was thrown into the limelight in late June when the video of her husband, Alok Maurya, crying in front of reporters went viral.

As per an India Today report, Alok accused his wife of having an affair and abandoning him after becoming an SDM.

The husband is a Class-IV employee, the most junior level in government service, in the Panchayati Raj Department in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh, said the report.

Alok married Jyoti, who is originally from Varanasi in 2010. The couple has twin daughters who were born in 2015.

According to Alok, he supported and “funded” his wife’s studies over the years so she could become a state government official, reported India Today.

Jyoti’s hard work paid off and she secured 16th rank in the Uttar Pradesh Public Civil Service examination in 2015.

However, over the last few years, their relationship took a downturn. Alok accused his wife of infidelity and claimed she is in a relationship with Manish Dubey, a home guard commandant.

He alleged he caught his wife and Manish leaving a hotel together in 2020. Further, Alok accused Jyoti and Manish of conspiring to murder him and said he had WhatsApp chats to back his claim, reported India Today.

Further, Alok accused his wife of taking bribes and provided a “diary” which allegedly has details of her “illicit earnings”, reported Zee News.

The Uttar Pradesh’s home guard unit in Prayagraj is investigating the corruption allegations, while a complaint against the alleged death threats has been filed at the city’s Dhoomangunj police station, as per India Today.

Jyoti Maurya’s side of the story

Jyoti has claimed Alok lied about being a Gram Panchayat officer at the time of their wedding in 2010. However, he was employed as a sanitation worker.

As per the SDM, Alok’s designation was even printed on their wedding card. News18 Hindi reached out to Jyoti’s father in Varanasi who supported his daughter’s claim. Calling Alok’s family “dishonest”, Jyoti’s father said their marriage was built on lies.

Jyoti claimed that the alleged WhatsApp chat between her and Manish that went viral has been “distorted”. She has filed a complaint against Alok under the Information Technology Act at the Dhoomangunj police station. “A case has already been registered against my husband under relevant sections of the IT Act for leaking my personal chats. The police will work out the case and collect evidence,” she told India Today.

Jyoti said she and her husband are not on good terms, and she has filed for divorce. According to her, only one side of the story was being spread on social media, which she called “unfortunate”, as per the India Today report.

Accusing her husband of “mental torture”, Jyoti said his behaviour was the reason for the deterioration of their relationship and not because he lied to her about his post, reported News18.

She said, “My case is in court. I will say my words in the court itself. Let the people think what they want.”

As per The New Indian Express (TNIE), Jyoti refused to comment on the corruption charges.

According to a Jagran report, Jyoti filed a dowry harassment case at the Dhumanganj police station against her husband and some of his family members in May. The police will now record the statement of Alok and others in the matter.

Meanwhile, since the news took over social media, Jyoti has become a constant target of netizens. Now, a male Bhojpuri singer has released a sexist song on YouTube titled ‘Bewafa SDM Jyoti Maurya‘.

If it is one thing that catches the most attention is a relationship gone awry, and this case shows people have already found something new to tittle-tattle.

With inputs from agencies