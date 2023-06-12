Army jawan’s wife claims she was ‘molested’, ‘attacked by 40 men’ in Tamil Nadu: What really happened?

In a shocking video that surfaced on social media, an Army Jawan has alleged that his wife was severely attacked by over 100 men in Tamil Nadu after being stripped half naked.

Lt Col N Thiagarajan, a retired Army officer, released the video on Twitter, which featured Army jawan Havildar Prabhakaran, who is currently stationed in Kashmir and is from the Tamil Nadu village of Padavedu.

However, according to a statement from the police, Prabhakaran exaggerated the incident.

Additionally, ANI reports that the soldier’s wife claimed she was attacked by over 40 individuals who kicked her in the chest and the underbelly. This is in contrast to the jawan’s statement.

So what really happened? Let’s take a look.

Army Jawan’s claim

In the video, Prabhakaran claimed that while her shop was being vandalised in the Thiruvannamalai district, her wife, who owns a business in Tamil Nadu, was brutally attacked by 120 men and stripped naked.

The Army Jawan also mentions that he complained to the SP, who promised to take action in the matter.

“My wife was physically assaulted by 120 men and the shop’s items were thrown out. I have sent a petition to SP and he has assured action. DGP sir, please help. They have attacked and threatened my family with knives. My wife was stripped half-naked and brutally beaten,” Prabhakaran can be heard saying in the video, which was recorded in Tamil.

pic.twitter.com/Pck0EEJWyH — Lt Col N Thiagarajan Veteran (@NTR_NationFirst) June 10, 2023

In response to the video, the Indian Army-Northern Command issued a statement that read, “An Indian Army soldier in uniform gave a statement fearing for the safety of his family. Army has already contacted the #Police authorities who have assured all help post investigation. One of the accused has already been arrested. Action is at hand to arrest others. The #IndianArmy accords high priority to well being of families who stay away from the soldiers deployed in field areas. In the instant case, local military authorities have reached out to the families and are also in constant touch with the civil #administration including civil police to ensure safety of the soldier’s family. Police have assured safety of the family.”

An Indian Army soldier in uniform gave a statement fearing for the safety of his family. Army has already contacted the #Police authorities who have assured all help post investigation. One of the accused has already been arrested. Action is at hand to arrest others. The… https://t.co/MdtToLuMgG — NORTHERN COMMAND – INDIAN ARMY (@NorthernComd_IA) June 11, 2023

K Annamalai, the head of the Tamil Nadu BJP, claimed to have spoken with the Havildar and promised support for both of them while they were being treated in a hospital. The BJP state chief added, “I feel ashamed that this had happened to her on our Tamil soil!”

“Had a telephonic conversation with the Havildar, who is bravely serving our country in Kashmir and his wife, based out of Tiruvannamalai. Truly gutted to hear her story & I felt ashamed that this had happened to her on our Tamil soil! Our party people are rushing to attend to her now, who is admitted to a hospital in Vellore. @BJP4TamilNadu will stand with her & our Havildar’s family in getting justice for her,” Annamalai tweeted.

Had a telephonic conversation with the Havildar, who is bravely serving our country in Kashmir and his wife, based out of Tiruvannamalai. Truly gutted to hear her story & I felt ashamed that this had happened to her on our Tamil soil! Our party people are rushing to attend to… https://t.co/E1E3vbXr3n — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) June 11, 2023

Contrary assertions from the wife

An Army jawan’s wife on Sunday alleged that she was attacked and molested by more than 40 people and also verbally abused, according to ANI.

“More than 40 people attacked me. They verbally abused me, using obscene language. They also touched me inappropriately. They are not letting our family live in peace. They are threatening me,” the jawan’s wife said in Vellore.

“More than 40 people attacked me. They verbally abused me with obscene language. They touched me inappropriately. They are not allowing our family to live. They are threatening me,” says wife of the Army jawan in Vellore, Tamil Nadu In a viral video, an Army jawan’s wife was… https://t.co/FMtKrjDiF9 pic.twitter.com/TD4pzssWEZ — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2023

The Superintendent of Police, Thiruvannamalai, Karthikeyan, said an FIR was registered under relevant sections on a complaint lodged by the jawan.

“Based on a complaint by the jawan, an FIR (First Information Report) was filed under relevant sections. Two of the accused — Ramu and Hariprasad — have already been arrested,” the SP said.

Police deny attack

According to a statement from the police, Prabhakaran exaggerated the incident. The police claim that on 10 June a man by the name of Ramu, whose father had leased the store to Prabhakaran’s father-in-law, went there to provide money. After his father passed away, Ramu wanted to reclaim the store, so he went there to pay Prabhakaran’s in-laws, Jeeva and Udhaya, as per India Today.

Tamil Nadu | “This was a dispute over a leased shop on land which is owned by Renugambal temple. The woman namely Keerthi was not attacked at all. Keerthi and her mother were at the spot yesterday when the incident happened. The issue has been exaggerated. A detailed… pic.twitter.com/rdi8bJtLpF — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2023

However, the brothers attacked Ramu, and bystanders stepped in to defend Ramu, sparking a large altercation in which store goods were hurled. Keerthi, the wife of Prabhakaran, and her mother were at the store, according to the police, but they weren’t attacked.

ANI quoted SP Karthikeyan as saying preliminary investigation suggests that the incident was the fallout of a “civil dispute”.

“It appears to be the fallout of a civil dispute. Yes, some things happened. However, what we are saying as of now is only on the basis of the preliminary investigation. A thorough probe in the next couple of days will give us a better sense of what might have happened,” said Karthikeyan.

“Police going with their own version”

In the complaint copy, the police scribbled their “own version” of the incident, according to Keerthi, who spoke to India Today. She said that, in contrast to the police’s account, her brother Jeeva had merely attempted to keep her safe and that she was now unaware of her father and brother’s fate.

She claimed that after being kicked in the chest and underbelly, she had trouble breathing and urinating while also displaying scratch marks on her arms.

Along with demanding justice, she identified the attackers as Paalkara Selvaraj, his son Hariharan, Jayagopi, RV Shekhar, Karthi, Mani, Aatukara Shankar, and Pichandi.

