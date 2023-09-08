With colourful graffiti, statues of deities and dancing figures, and theme-based fountains, Delhi is all ready for the G20 Summit. The city has undergone a stunning transformation and is now decked with dazzling lights. Civic agencies have put their best foot forward to beautify the national capital even as a battle for credit has caused some controversy in the lead-up to the mega event.

From fountains to statues, floral decorations to flags — the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Public Works Department (PWD) and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) undertook a slew of initiatives to decorate the national capital.

As the city’s civic bodies finish a massive makeover, let’s take a look at how Delhi is finally ready to welcome world leaders.

31 statues, 90 fountains, and 1.65 lakh plants

The PWD redesigned road stretches to European standards.

These redesigned road stretches include an area of the Ring Road from the airport to Central Delhi, Aurobindo Marg, Vikas Marg, Lodhi Road and Rajghat that will not only extend a warm welcome to the G20 guests but also remain as enduring infrastructure landmarks in Delhi, PWD Minister Atishi said earlier.

Also Read: What is the G20 and why is it important?

“In total, 10 new roads have been laid across key areas for the G20 (Summit), encompassing Bhairon Marg, Purana Quila Road, Ulan Batar Marg, Mathura Road, Mehrauli Badarpur Road, JB Tito Marg, IP flyover to the Hanuman Setu area on Ring Road, Mall Road to the Kingsway Camp area, Netaji Subash Chandra Marg, and IP flyover to the Bhairon Marg area on Ring Road,” Atishi had said.

Besides road development, extensive beautification work has been carried out by the Delhi government. These include the installation of 31 statues and 90 fountains on public works department roads, the planting of 1.65 lakh plants and the installation of decorative lighting, among others, she had said.

The fountains include volcano fountains, nozzle-type fountains, horse fountains, giant lion fountains, and jet fountains with focused lights that reflect various colours and hues.

Installations include a Konark wheel at Delhi Gate, a dancing idol at the Y-point near Gulab Vatika on Ring Road and eight six-feet-high Apsara sculptures on the Hanuman Mandir Junction, according to officials.

“The statues have been made in different parts of the country, such as the Shivling fountains from Odisha and some statues from Rajasthan. The heads of 40 countries are expected at Palam Airport. They will travel through this stretch from the technical area towards the Hanuman Mandir Junction and NSG crossing. The statues will make a good impression and depict Indian culture,” a senior PWD official told The Indian Express.

Also Read: How Delhi is dealing with its stray dog problem ahead of G20 Summit

The public works department has also beautified 23 flyovers, including the ones at Lodhi Road, Chirag Delhi, IIT, Panchsheel and Moti Bagh, they said.

Even as a war of words raged over the allocation of funds, Lt Governor VK Saxena told PTI in an interview last week that the expenditure incurred was not much. The artefact and the fountains were gifted by companies under their Corporate Social Responsibility.

Banners featuring Delhi’s heritage

The MCD has put up 450 banners bearing images of the Red Fort, Humayun’s Tomb, Lotus Temple and other iconic heritage sites of Delhi to welcome the heads of state and other delegates.

Also Read: G20 Summit 2023: How NSG commandos will keep Delhi safe

These large banners, also bear the G20 logo, the theme “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” — “One Earth. One Family. One Future” — and a welcome message, have been put up largely on unipoles that usually carry advertisements.

As part of the MCD’s beautification drive, murals depicting the cultural heritage of India, as well as the successful soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon, have been painted on public walls.

The NDMC has begun work on the preparation and installation of 20 flower boards prominently displaying the G20 logo and slogan at strategic locations. Thousands of trees in high-traffic areas to be frequented by the guests will be decorated with flowers for the main events.

The NDMC has beautified its roads, footpaths, roundabouts, markets, flyovers and public areas with over a lakh potted plants.

Also Read: G20 Summit 2023: What are the curbs in Delhi? What remains open?

Even private agencies have put up hoardings for the mega event.

Burjeel Holdings, one of the largest healthcare service providers in the MENA region, has put up hoardings featuring UAE astronaut Sultan al Neyadi.

These hoardings serve as a reminder of the spirit of international cooperation that continues to drive advancements in scientific endeavours, it said in a statement.

“We are proud to honour his (al Neyadi) achievements through this tribute, which serve as a symbol of the strong bond between the UAE and India,” it added.

Also Read: G20 Summit in Delhi: Where will Joe Biden, Rishi Sunak and other leaders stay?

The G20 Leaders’ Summit will be held on 9-10 September. The summit is likely to be attended by more than 30 heads of state and top officials from the European Union and invited guest countries and 14 heads of international organisations.

Lights, fogging, and fishes

Decorative lights and green belts are part of the mega makeover of arterial stretches connecting to the venue, including Dhaula Kuan, NSG Junction, Ulan Batar, and Ring Road. Three layered green belts have been created along the airport stretch with potted plants, colourful flowers and seasonal plants, said the PWD official.

The authorities are working hard to keep mosquitos at bay at the event’s main venue, Bharat Mandapam. The Municipal Council of Delhi (MCD) has sent various teams to the site to conduct periodic fogging drives to eradicate mosquito larvae in the Pagati Maidan complex, which includes Bharat Mandapam. The officials identified potential mosquito breeding sites in the nearby area and are conducting fogging drives daily, said an official from the MCD.

The civic authority has also introduced larvae-eating fish to the region’s waterbodies, such as Rajghat and Purana Qila Lake. Gambusia affinis has been introduced into the bodies of water around Pragati Maidan.

With inputs from PTI