All about the 27-feet Nataraja statue that graces the G20 venue

New Delhi is all ready to host the crucial G20 Summit this weekend.

In a remarkable display of artistry and cultural significance, an enormous “Nataraja” statue is meticulously installed at Pragati Maidan.

It is also hailed as the tallest “ashta-dhatu” statue in the world.

Taking to X (previously Twitter), Union Minister Pralhad Joshi shared a video of the Lord Shiva Nataraja statue. He captioned it as, “The grand Bharat Mandapam, hosting the historic #G20Summit, showcases the awe-inspiring world’s tallest Nataraja statue, standing at an impressive 28 feet, symbolising the grandeur of this monumental event on Indian soil.”

The grand Bharat Mandapam, hosting the historic #G20Summit, showcases the awe-inspiring world’s tallest Nataraja statue, standing at an impressive 28 feet, symbolising the grandeur of this monumental event on Indian soil. 🇮🇳💫#G20India @g20org @G20_Bharat pic.twitter.com/ohgLX1yT9j — Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (@MIB_India) September 5, 2023



Here’s all we know about the statue.

Also read: G20 Summit: What Xi and Putin’s absence means for India

The Nataraja statue at G20

The world’s tallest ‘ashta-dhatu’ statue is truly one of its kind as it has been made using the traditional sculpting technique — the lost-wax casting method — of the Chola period, the chief sculptor Radhakrishna Sthapati told PTI on Tuesday.

The lost-wax casting method (madhuchisht vidhan) is used to make finely detailed single-piece sculptures, which means there are no welded parts in the Nataraja statue. The casting process follows canons and measurements as mentioned in Silpa Shastra, which have followed in the making of Nataraja since the Chola period, i.e. 9th century AD onwards.

The statue is made with eight metals namely; copper- 87 per cent, zinc- 10 per cent, lead- three per cent, tin- trace quantity, silver- trace quantity, gold- trace quantity, mercury- trace quantity, and iron as support.

“The 27 feet of Shiva Nataraja, the Lord of dance, installed in front of Bharat Mandapam, at the time of the G20 Presidency, is the tallest bronze icon as of now. This Cosmic dance symbolises the Omnipresent Infinite permeating the sub atom too. This form of the Lord is a synthesis of Religion, Philosophy, Art, Craft and Science. The book Dance of Shiva by Ananda Coomaraswamy created ripples of thought in the world of atomic physics,” sources told ANI.

The sources further mentioned that the statue was made in Tamil Nadu in a record time of seven months.

Also read: G20 Summit: How to travel in Delhi? What’s allowed and what’s not?

Symbolic details

The Nataraja sculpture is an iconic representation of Lord Shiva, which holds immense artistic, religious and spiritual significance.

Lord Shiva’s dynamic dance posture in the statue is called tandava, which represents the omnipresent infinite that permeates the sub-atom as well. This representation of the Lord is a blend of philosophy, art, craft, and science.

According to Times Now, Nataraja’s figure features four hands that were thoughtfully designed with a purpose in mind. His cosmic stage is symbolised by the arch that surrounds the figure.

As it vibrates, the tiny drum in his uplifted right hand represents creation. It incorporates vibrational and particle theories, according to science. The mother of all languages, fourteen phonetic phrases, are claimed to have been produced by the sound of this tiny drum. As a matter of fact, there is the philosophy of Nada (sound) and Brahman (infinite God), i.e., the perpetual ultrasonic of Om, which serves as the soundtrack for cosmic activity. The dance of the lord is referred to as Nadanta Natanam.

Protection (Abhaya hasta) and well-being assurance are visible in the bottom right hand.

The fire in the raised left hand represents dissolution rather than destruction. It also pertains to the Hindu belief in the laws of Janma (reincarnation) and Karma (action) law. It symbolises the cycle of birth and death, to put it another way, according to the report.

With the fingers pointing to the lifted left foot on the right side, the lower left hand is stretched across the chest towards the right side and is called a Kari hasta in Sanskrit.

The weary spirits that have been freed from earthly bondage have finally found their way to this uplifted foot. It is, in other words, the ultimate haven (Moksha).

A demonic dwarf, who represents human depravity brought on by ignorance leading to ego, is seen being crushed by the right foot. As was already mentioned, the dancing lord is surrounded by an arch that represents all of creation, which is his theatre and in which he is dancing as each sub-atom, which is magnified as the five elements.

The five acts he does in his dance represent his five roles: creation (Shrishti), protection (Sthiti), illusion (Tirobhava), dissolution (Samhara), and liberation (Anugraha).

Another feature of Nataraja’s idol is a pair of linked invisible triangles that stand for Shiva and Shakti. This is the mixing of matter and energy, according to science. This is referred to as the Yantra (line diagram revered ritually).

Talking about the symbolism of the Nataraja sculpture, Sachchidanand Joshi, member secretary, of IGNCA told PTI they have tried to depict the traditional Indian thought process that everything that takes birth has to die and be reborn.

“We relate Nataraja, a symbol of Lord Shiva, with cosmic energy and how it creates a balance in cosmic energy. Our ‘shastras’ have explained this. Lord Shiva’s dance depicted in the Nataraja pose symbolises the cosmic cycle of creation, preservation and destruction,” he said, adding that the Indian thought process has never been linear, but cyclic which has been depicted through the Nataraja sculpture.

Also read: G20 Summit: What is Sandes app that Delhi Police is using to avoid security breach?

Its journey from Tamil Nadu to Delhi

It took a special green corridor, support of administrative staff of several states en route, cheering crowds, and less than four days for the 27-foot tall Nataraja single-cast statue to leave Swamimalai in Tamil Nadu’s Thanjavur to reach the national capital, where it has been installed to welcome foreign delegates for the G20 Summit.

“It took us nearly seven months to complete the statue. It would have taken only three months if we made each part separately and joined them through welding and other processes. But we wanted to follow the ancient Chola technique used by our forefathers,” Radhakrishna, a qualified engineer in temple architecture, told the news agency.

According to India Today, due to the commitment of all artisans to the project, the firm producing the Nataraja statue did not accept any other orders during this time. The Nataraja statue was acquired on a Ministry of Culture directive in February.

The sculptor comes from a family of temple architects (called sthapati) who have been making statues using traditional techniques for the last 34 generations.

Radhakrishna’s father, master sculptor Devasenapathy Sthapati, is known for making Chola bronze sculptures, including at Rajarajeshwari temple in Delhi’s Janakpuri.

It took more than 100 artists over the course of seven months, nearly 3.25 lakh man hours, to complete the different processes involved in the lost-wax casting method to create the hollow bronze statue which weighs around 18-20 tonnes.

“The time of casting is like childbirth. We have to concentrate on the process like dealing with a pregnant woman. At the time of pouring the metal, the people of the state offer prayers to Lord Shiva. People came to Swamimalai to pray for the statue and wish for its safe journey to Delhi,” Radhakrishna said.

Talking about transporting the statue from the small town of Swamimalai to Delhi, the Head of the Conservation Unit at the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) Achal Pandya said it took efforts of artists, civilians and administrative machinery of eight states.

“A green corridor was created with two cars in the front and two in the back. Wherever we went, people met us with great respect, they helped us all along. We travelled through Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi in three-and-a-half days. In every state, people of the NHAI, district magistrates and police commissioners supported our journey,” Pandya said.

Also read: Rig Veda, Mona Lisa, and Magna Carta: The Culture Corridor on display at G20 summit

With inputs from agencies