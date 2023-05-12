A new food app in India's already-flooded market: How will customers benefit?

Food delivery apps have become a staple of our luxury lives with Swiggy and Zomato having long held monopolies.

A new food delivery service, however, will give them fierce competition.

The app named “Waayu” is backed by none other than our own Anna Suniel Shetty.

The food will be delivered to customers at a lower cost thanks to the platform’s no-commission policy.

Let’s take a look.

Suniel Shetty’s food delivery app – Waayu

The app named “Waayu” was launched on Tuesday in Mumbai.

It is a product of Destek HORECA founded by tech entrepreneurs Anirudh Kotgire and Mandar Lande, with Suniel Shetty serving as both an investor and the brand ambassador.

According to NDTV, Waayu also has the support of the Indian Hotel and Restaurant Association (AHAR) in Mumbai.

The app says it is more affordable than other delivery aggregators in the market and also charges “zero commission” so that the savings are passed on to the customer.

According to the Waayu website, “It is the industry’s very own food delivery app with zero commission charges designed especially by and for restaurants for better profits, visibility, and freedom like never before!”

The platform strives to avoid the issues of expensive prices, delays, poor hygiene, low quality, and a lack of customer service by offering clients food that is affordable, timely, hygienic, and of good quality.

It is a software as a service (SaaS) platform that connects customers with more than a thousand restaurants, such as Banana Leaf, Kirti Mahal, Bhagat Tarachand, Mahesh Lunch Home, Shiv Sagar, Guru Kripa, Persian Darbar and Ladu Samrat.

The monthly fee for the app is Rs 1,000, with a later increase to Rs 2,000 planned. Currently, it is working only in Mumbai but the team wants to expand to other cities later.

ONDC integration

Additionally, Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) integration is planned for the app, reported NDTV.

Launched in late 2021 as a component of the Digital India initiative by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), ONDC functions as a network of connected e-marketplaces where vendors, including brands, can list and sell their goods directly to consumers, according to Economic Times.

Business Insider explained that the development of open networks for e-commerce is the primary goal of ONDC services. The network, which consists of numerous small- and large-scale e-commerce firms, aims to compete with the dominant position of established players like Amazon and Flipkart in India.

Difference between ONDC and Swiggy-Zomato

ONDC service allows restaurants to sell food directly to consumers via buyer apps.

It also charges commissions that are less than half of the large Swiggy and Zomato commissions, which vary from 18 per cent to 25 per cent, allowing eateries and food chains to better price their products.

In ONDC, food orders are delivered through third-party providers such as Shadowfax, Dunzo and Loadshare for a fee paid by the restaurants.

On ONDC platforms like Paytm and Magicpin as opposed to Swiggy and Zomato, menu items from big food chains including McDonald’s, Taco Bell, Behrouz Biryani, Wow Momo, Pizza Hut, and Cafe Coffee Day are offered at a 30-80 per cent discount, according to Economic Times.

It is currently operational in 236 cities, including Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Noida, Kolkata and Chennai.

Several other ONDC apps include Paytm, Phonepe’s Pincode, Meesho, Magicpin and Mystore.

With restaurants moving to ONDC, Karan Taurani of Elara Capital believes raising commission rates could be tough for Zomato over the medium term, which is a key driver for their profitability guidance.

“ONDC augurs well for food as a product which has lower average order value versus e-commerce and white goods, where there are trust issues,” Taurani said.

