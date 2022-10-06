Zwigato director Nandita Das shares glimpses from 27th Busan International Film Festival

After premiering her directorial debut Firaaq at Toronto and second film Manto at Cannes, acclaimed actress and director Nandita Das is currently riding high, as her latest outing Zwigato has its Asian premiere at the 27th Busan International Film Festival. This after the Kapil Sharma starrer film’s trailer premiered at The Toronto International Festival and now the movie had its Asian premiere in Busan’s A Window on Asian Cinema strand. The Busan Film Festival will conclude on 14 October. Treating the fans with glimpses of the opening night, Zwigato’s director Nandita took to her official Instagram account to share a series of pictures. While Zwigato’s lead star Kapil missed out on attendance, Nandita was seen posing with her lead actress Shahana Goswami.

In the series of pictures, both Nandita and Shahana can be seen posing with eminent personalities present at the prestigious event. Clad in beautiful hues of greys, Nandita and Shahana were seen posing with the English Vinglish actor Adil Hussain, and Japanese actor Shogen. As per Nandita’s caption, comedy king Kapil was missed but his better half Ginni Chatrath was present in the audience. While posting the pictures, Nandita wrote in the caption, “Sending some random photos quickly (I know it’s 24 hours too late) from the opening night. What a gala affair! Indian delegates, and the rest of the world…all celebrating cinema…life. Missed you Kapil Sharma but glad you are here now and that too with our lovely Ginni Chatrath. Now rushing for the Zwigato Asian premiere. Will share today’s photos tomorrow. 24 hours late is early by my standards!! Send us love and good wishes for tonight!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nandita Das (@nanditadasofficial)



Not only this but also Shahana reposted Nandita’s post on the story of her official Instagram account. While sharing the post, she wrote in the caption, “Busan opening night.”

Nandita’s third outing in the director’s seat features Kapil opposite Shahana as husband and wife. Very well known for his comic timing, Kapil will be seen in a completely new avatar in the movie. Last month, as soon as the makers unveiled the trailer of the movie, it was an instant hit among the audiences.

