Zubeen Garg defends 'disrespecting' Bharat Ratna: Didn't mean to pull down the award, only the politics behind it

An FIR has been filed against Assamese singer Zubeen Garg on Sunday for allegedly ‘disrespecting’ the Bharat Ratna.

The FIR has been filed at the Lanka Police Station. BJP’s (Bharatiya Janta Party) state unit vice president Satya Ranjan Borah had filed the complaint against the singer for apparently ‘disrespecting’ and ‘insulting’ country’s highest civilian award and “hurting the sentiments” of people of India. The singer recently spoke about the issue via a social media post where he admitted that the voice in the audio clip in question was his.

As per an article in Hindustan Times, Hojai's superintendent of police Ankur Jain was quoted as saying, “We have registered an FIR and investigating the short audio clip said to be in Garg’s voice. In the viral clip, the Bharat Ratna has been abused,”.

This comes after an audio clip surfaced on social media, in which Garg can be heard singing his new song 'Politics nokoriba bondhu' (Don’t do politics, friend) in which he has allegedly used unparliamentary words against the Bharat Ratna award. Garg has been open disapproving of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. The artist is said to have penned the song in protest against the Centre's stance.

Garg was the voice of BJP’s election campaign song in Assam in 2016.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated Date: Jan 29, 2019 13:47:49 IST