Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, nabs NETPAC Award at South Korea film festival

Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy has won the NETPAC (Network for The Promotion of Asian Cinema) Award at the Bucheon International Film Festival in South Korea. Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the film released in February this year to unanimous praise from critics and audiences alike, for its commentary on class struggle, religion and its keen observation of Mumbai's gully-rap culture.

In a statement to DNA, Zoya said, "When we make films, we hope as many people see them. We hope the story travels far and wide because in doing so, it only makes the world smaller. We see the differences. We experience cultures unlike ours and understanding these differences bring us closer. We see similarities, we see the common ground of humanity and we recognise our own spirit in another which also brings us closer. To have Gully Boy recognised by BIFAN and NETPAC is such a tremendous honour. My crew and I will always be grateful for life.”

The trophy, the report says, is generally presented by the jury to the best Asian feature film.

Loosely based on the lives of street and underground rappers Naezy and Divine, Gully Boy features Ranveer Singh as Murad, a Dharavi slum-dweller who struggles to break away from the oppressive class structure while looking for the right opportunity to propel his musical career. The film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Kalki Koechlin, Vijay Verma and Vijay Raaz, among others.

Back in March, Zoya had said both she and her co-writer Reema Kagti feel that there is more to be said on the country's hip hop music culture, confirming that a follow-up to her blockbuster hit is in the cards. However, she added that the sequel will not feature Farhan Akhtar in the lead, despite his musical abilities.

"He just didn’t fit into Gully Boy. And we’re both sorry about it. Also, his image from the Rock On series is affiliated to an entirely different genre of music. It would have been a bit of a culture shock for the audience to suddenly see him swerve from stadium-rock to hip-hop," she had said in an earlier interview.

Updated Date: Jul 07, 2019 10:54:19 IST