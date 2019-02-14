Zoya Akhtar responds to Kangana Ranaut's comments: 'Appreciate her work...don't understand her accusations'

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actress Kangana Ranaut had recently opened up on the lack of support from her contemporaries and other actors in Bollywood. When asked about the same, Gully Boy director Zoya Akhtar told Pinkvilla, "Of course people appreciate her work...I don't understand her accusations, I'm sorry."

In an earlier interview with the publication, Ranaut had said that she has always been encouraging of others' works but has never received similar sentiments about her film releases. The actress said that prior to their releases, actresses like Alia Bhatt would send her film trailers saying, "Please watch it." Kangana also attended the screening of Raazi to which she was invited.

She mentions that she had made it to Aamir Khan's Dangal and Secret Superstar screenings since for her, the films focused on women empowerment. However, according to the actress, she has not got the same treatment when she has invited actors over for her screenings. Following the release of Raazi, Kangana says she had called up both Alia and director Meghna Gulzar, and congratulated them on the biopic of Sehmat. But her Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi has not received any such open appreciation from any leading names in the Hindi film industry despite critics having lauded her performance in the film.

Updated Date: Feb 14, 2019 12:29:41 IST