Zoya Akhtar confirms Gully Boy sequel: Feel there’s more to be explored in India's hip-hop scene

Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy received unanimous praise from critics and audiences alike for its commentary on class struggle, religion and its keen observation of Mumbai's gully-rap culture. The director has now confirmed that a sequel to her ode to India's hip hop scene is being planned and scripted.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Akhtar said that both she and her co-writer Reema Kagti feel that there is more to be said on the country's hip hop music culture, confirming that a follow-up to her blockbuster hit is in the cards.

Akhtar also confirmed that Farhan won't feature in the sequel. She explained her decision to not cast her brother in the film, saying that his image would not fit into the milieu that she has tried to portray in Gully Boy. “He just didn’t fit into Gully Boy. And we’re both sorry about it. Also, his image from the Rock On series is affiliated to an entirely different genre of music. It would have been a bit of a culture shock for the audience to suddenly see him swerve from stadium-rock to hip-hop", she was quoted as saying by the daily.

Loosely based on the lives of street and underground rappers Naezy and Divine, Gully Boy features Ranveer Singh as Murad, a Dharavi slum-dweller who struggles to break away from the oppressive class structure while looking for the right opportunity to propel his musical career. The film hit screens on Valentine's Day and is eyeing a Rs 140 crore lifetime business.

Updated Date: Mar 10, 2019 11:40:18 IST